Becher Chase preview and tips: Horse by horse guide to Aintree feature

Matt Brocklebank takes an early look at the possible contenders for Becher Chase glory at Aintree this weekend.

BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase When: 2.05, Saturday December 9 Where: Aintree First prize: £84,195 Going: Good to Soft TV: ITV & Racing TV Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

COKO BEACH Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott Form: 41P-31

41P-31 Sky Bet odds: 14/1 Pretty consistent in the major staying handicap chases in Ireland over the past few years and he was eighth to Noble Yeats in the 2022 Grand National here too. Pulled-up in the same race last spring but back to winning ways in recent running of the Troytown at Navan and this three and a quarter-mile trip should be spot on for him. Tends to race prominently which is often a help too, although a BHA mark of 162 should be enough to anchor him when it comes to winning.

HIGHLAND HUNTER Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Fergal O'Brien Form: /124/2

/124/2 Sky Bet odds: 12/1 Formerly with Lucinda Russell and Paul Nicholls but, following 630 days away, he showed the fire still burns bright with a promising second on debut for his latest new yard at Kelso in October. Could have done without the subsequent 2lb rise but he likes testing ground and not hard to see him really taking to this course.

THE BIG BREAKAWAY Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Joe Tizzard Form: 22PF-5

22PF-5 Sky Bet odds: 10/1 Grade 1-placed in his youth but never quite fulfilled his potential and he hasn’t won a race of any description since November 2020. On the plus side, he was a fine second in last season’s Welsh Grand National off 1lb higher and certainly wasn’t disgraced on his seasonal comeback at Wincanton last month. Has experience around here, but it was only brief as he didn’t get past the second fence when hampered in the Grand National.

MINELLA TRUMP Trainer: Donald McCain

Donald McCain Form: 170-0

170-0 Sky Bet odds: 25/1 Nine-year-old with a striking 8-13 strike-rate over fences and he finished mid-pack in last season’s Grand National on his first visit to the course in April. Easy to back and never in the hunt on last month’s Cheltenham comeback over hurdles but he’s won from his current chase mark before and might not be one to underestimate at a big price.

FANTASTIC LADY Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson Form: 1023-5

1023-5 Sky Bet odds: 6/1 Won on her only start at three miles so she’s clearly unexposed at staying distances, while her gallant second here over shorter in the Topham and last month’s Grand Sefton fifth both highlight how well she goes at this track. Could be sharper for the comeback run and entitled to be there or thereabouts.

ASHTOWN LAD Trainer: Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Form: 123P-P

123P-P Sky Bet odds: 5/1 Gutsy winner of this event last year from a mark of 138. Returns just 2lb higher in the ratings but he’d enjoyed a promising prep run over hurdles 12 months ago and this time lines up on the back of a non-completion having been pulled-up in the Badger Beer at Wincanton. Needs a rapid revival returned to left-handed track but no surprise to see him towards the head of the market.

CELEBRE D’ALLEN Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Philip Hobbs & Johnson White Form: 3408-1

3408-1 Sky Bet odds: 10/1 A 10lb rise for his resurgent success here at Aintree at the end of October suddenly makes things a lot harder, especially as that veterans’ race looked to have fallen into his lap rather. Faces some younger, more progressive rivals this weekend and although he won three on the spin a couple of winters back, he’s not an obvious one to follow up here.

CHAMBARD Trainer: Venetia Williams

Venetia Williams Form: PU44-2

PU44-2 Sky Bet odds: 16/1 Put in another fantastic effort back at Cheltenham (course form now reads 142) last month but being nudged back up 4lb in the weights after bumping into a young Irish chaser may be a bit harsh and he could be vulnerable on his first visit to this idiosyncratic track.

Mister Coffey (left) and Chambard in action

MISTER COFFEY Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson Form: 2238-4

2238-4 Sky Bet odds: 9/1 Nought from 10 over fences but he has finished second in half of those outings and was a fair eighth in the Grand National in April, despite not seeing out the marathon trip. Jumping mistakes returned back in novice chase company at Cheltenham on his seasonal return recently and it would be hard to take a very positive view of his claims here, from a win-perspective at least.

MORODER Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Seamus Mullins Form: P012-P

P012-P Sky Bet odds: 20/1 Likeable stayer with an excellent record over fences (5-11) and he’s won on all types of ground if you factor in his bumper and hurdles form too. Pulled-up on seasonal comeback run at Wincanton, though, and his current mark of 140 does look plenty stiff enough.

NOW WHERE OR WHEN Trainer: Stuart Crawford

Stuart Crawford Form: 163P-5

163P-5 Sky Bet odds: 12/1 Two chase wins to this point have come at two miles but he definitely stays a bit further and was tried in the Irish Grand National in the spring (pulled-up). BHA mark of 138 looks high and opposable on balance.

SIDI ISMAEL Trainer: David Pipe

David Pipe Form: 5P22-0

5P22-0 Sky Bet odds: 12/1 Ended last season in good form with seconds over marathon distances at Taunton and Ffos Las but last month’s limp comeback run leaves questions to be answered now and a career-best at this stage looks a longshot.

UNDERSUPERVISION Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Nigel Twiston-Davies Form: U2P-P3

U2P-P3 Sky Bet odds: 16/1 Grimthorpe Chase winner in March 2022 and almost repeated the dose when just denied by Moroder back at Doncaster earlier this year. Pulled-up on seasonal return at Cheltenham’s opening meeting but much better there when third last month and revised mark of 134 (up 2lb) shouldn’t be completely beyond him. Softer the ground the better and his yard does extremely well in this event.

LOUNGE LIZARD Trainer: Henry Daly

Henry Daly Form: 311-33

311-33 Sky Bet odds: 16/1 Promising six-year-old who lacks a bit of experience for a race of this nature but loads to like about his Exeter effort in October, which was his first outing since May. Should be sharper with that initial keenness taken out of him and no surprise if he proves up to defying revised rating (130) at some stage. This race could be a big ask, though.

PERCUSSION Trainer: Laura Morgan

Laura Morgan Form: 353P-2

353P-2 Sky Bet odds: 6/1 Obviously loves it around here as he was third in both the Grand Sefton and the Becher early last season and found only one too good in this year’s edition of the Grand Sefton last month (replay below). Nudged back up 3lb to last year’s Becher mark but every chance he’ll mount another bold bid under a positive ride.

DORKING COCK Trainer: Stuart Crawford

Stuart Crawford Form: 32P0-1

32P0-1 Sky Bet odds: 33/1 Stablemate of Now Where Or When and back to winning ways in a competitive-looking handicap hurdle at Navan last month. That came off an Irish mark of 115 and he’s got to run off 128 back over fences while he might be better over slightly shorter too, for all that he has plenty of form around three miles.

HOUSTON TEXAS Trainer: Nicky Richards

Nicky Richards Form: 5471-1

5471-1 Sky Bet odds: 9/1 Stable in great form and he added his name to the recent tally with a clear-cut Carlisle win early last month, for which he was hit with a 7lb rise in the ratings. Seems to love the undulations at his local track so not guaranteed he’ll be able to get into quite the same rhythm around here. Others make a bit more appeal at the odds.