Beauport lands EBF Final shock at 28/1 for Nigel Twiston-Davies at Sandown

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Sandown where Beauport gave Jordan Nailor a big day in the saddle.

Nailor celebrates biggest win Beauport landed the EBF Paddy Power National Hunt Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final at odds of 28/1 at Sandown on Saturday. The five-year-old was making his handicap debut for Nigel Twiston-Davies but was largely unconsidered in the betting in what looked a competitive renewal. Jordan Nailor had his mount beautifully positioned throughout, though, just off the lead, and he took over from long-time frontrunner Dorking Lad ahead of the last. It looked like those in behind might get into contention at that point, but Beaupoint went four lengths clear in a flash and the pursuers, led by Riggs, just couldn't live with him. Riggs finished second, with Gladiateur Allen third and Sam Barton fourth.

😳 28/1! Beauport comes from last to first under @jordannailor2 to land the £50,000 EBF Paddy Power Novices’ Hurdle at @Sandownpark for @NigelTwistonDav 👏pic.twitter.com/2TLkibfB3U — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) March 13, 2021

Nailor said: “This is my first winner at Sandown and my first Graded or Listed winner as well. I rode him in a bumper at Fontwell where he finished fourth and ran really well, then I rode him over hurdles at Southwell and he was third and again he ran well. “Then I was on him again at Fontwell when he won and did it really nicely over two miles and six furlongs. Then he ran over two miles and three furlongs at Fontwell when he was third and was staying on – he just got done (for toe) a bit. “But back over two-four today and that climb in that ground, it really helped him. It’s great to get a winner like that. I’m 22 now and it is my best season so far, and that was my 24th winner. “It means everything, but Carl Llewellyn has a lot to do with this horse and it is down to him and the owners and everyone for keeping me on him on such a big day.”

Hudson strikes again Hudson De Grugy made it two wins from three visits to Sandown Park after giving weight away all round to claim a front running success in the opening Paddy’s Giving Away £1 Million Today Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. Despite not being foot perfect the final flight, having already taken out the third last, the 4-5 favourite, who is related to the yard’s former multiple Grade One winner Sire De Grugy, galloped on relentlessly under Josh Moore to defeat Global Agreement by 17 lengths. Trainer Gary Moore, speaking away from the track, said: “He has won well though I’m not sure what he has beat. He is a National Hunt bred horse taking on Flat bred horses and he coped with the ground better than the others.

Hudson De Grugy is clear at Sandown

“He done well to stand up after three out. He did a good demolition job there though they must be making the hurdles out of matchsticks nowadays! He is a big strong horse that has been brought to go chasing in the future. “We just kept it simple out in front today as it worked last time so why change it but I would like to see him dropped in just the races he has been in haven’t had many runners. “The plan was to come here then go to Ascot at the end of the month. I just hope the handicapper doesn’t over react to that so it gives him a chance to go there.” Girl earns Bailey praise Kim Bailey described Flirtatious Girl as the ‘toughest mare I have trained’ following her resolute success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race. After having her colours lowered for the first time at Huntingdon last time out by Rainyday Woman, the Flemensfirth mare exacted her revenge to gain a first success at Listed level. Racing closest to the stands’ side rail for much of the home straight, the 13-2 shot pulled out plenty under David Bass on the climb to the line to hold Speech Bubble at bay by two and a quarter lengths and give Bailey his second victory in the two mile prize.

Bailey said: “She had improved at home but I felt the track here would suit her better than at Huntingdon as all she did was stay that day. “Philip Arkwright (joint owner) used to be clerk of the course at Haydock and Cheltenham. I’m really pleased for them as they have been very supportive. I was slightly concerned the ground might be too soft for her but I don’t think I’ve come across a mare as tough as her. She really is unbelievably tough. To go and do what she did is great. “She is not very big but she has done it now. She has won a Listed race and been placed in one and if she never runs again she would be worth a lot of money as a broodmare. “Molly’s A Diva (previous winner in the race) was a great big tank of a horse and as slow as a hearse and this thing is a tiny little thing in comparison that is really quite quick, but both loved soft ground. “We will get on and school her now before she goes out to grass. We won’t be going to Aintree for the Grade Two so that will be it for the season.”

Flirtatious Girl wins at Sandown

Stamina wins it for Farinet Farinet demonstrated stamina is very much his forte when opening his account in Britain in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Novices’ Handicap Chase. Having finished third on his debut for trainer Venetia Williams at Haydock Park last month, the six year old built on that effort with a battling success in the Listed prize which was staged at Sandown Park for the first time following its switch from the Cheltenham Festival. Jumping the last in the two and a half mile prize, it looked as though the 13-2 shot would have to settle for second best behind Up The Straight. However, Farinet reeled in the Richard Rowe-trained seven year old half way up the run in before scoring by six and a half lengths. Charlie Deutsch, winning rider, said: “I knew my lad would stay really well after the last time I rode him at Haydock. I think he will want three miles so I wanted it to be a test. To be fair, coming into the last he was fairly tired and I missed the last as well. The horse in front has stopped a bit but it is very tough to pick up again and go to the line but he is a lovely horse.