Bear roars to 150/1 shock at Kempton

David Evans admits his phone has been inundated with messages of congratulations after Lovealot Bear secured what he believes is the biggest-priced winner of his career when springing a 150/1 surprise at Kempton on Wednesday.
The five-year-old daughter of Kodi Bear made her first start for the Monmouthshire trainer since switching from the yard of Edmond Kent a triumphant one when coming with a sustained late charge in the in the Try Our New Price Boost At Unibet Fillies’ Novice Stakes under Finley Marsh.
Described by Evans as a ‘bit of a madam’, Lovealot Bear looked set to finish closer to the back of the field opposed to the front of it after becoming one of the first horses in the mile race to come under pressure entering the home straight.
However, after finding a second wind late on Lovealot Bear, who was unplaced in two National Hunt Flat contests in Ireland for her former trainer, made giant strides during the concluding two furlongs of the race before getting up on the line to register victory by a short head.
Evans said: “She is a bit of a madam at home and can be a bit tricky in the stalls, but she actually works alright.
“We wanted to get a run into her, but she had to give a lot of weight to the three-year-olds in the race. I’m not shocked she has won but surprised.
“We wanted to get a bit of confidence into her, but it was only in the last half a furlong that I thought she would get there.
“I thought she was quite impressive, but I don’t know how good the opposition was, however she was giving them a lot of weight.
“I’d say that is probably the biggest priced winner I’ve trained. The most texts I’ve received was when Rohaan won the Wokingham at Royal Ascot for the first time, but I’ve had a lot of texts since last night following this winner saying well done.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
While any winner is worth celebrating Evans insists victory for Lovealot Bear was made all the more special given the inauspicious start she made with the Royal Ascot winning trainer upon her arrival at his yard in November together with the injury issues she has overcome.
Evans added: “Any winner is nice, but she has had a few little issues in the past and it is nice when horses like that win. The first day with us she caused a right problem as she spun around and sent her rider through the rails.
“However, when she first started working she definitely showed she had a bit of ability and that she had something about her. I don’t know where we will go next. She will get another run somewhere to try and get a handicap mark.
“It was nice to see Lovealot Bear get her head in front as I trained her half-sister Dylan Alexander to win a little race as well.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org