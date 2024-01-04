Bear roars to 150/1 shock at Kempton

The five-year-old daughter of Kodi Bear made her first start for the Monmouthshire trainer since switching from the yard of Edmond Kent a triumphant one when coming with a sustained late charge in the in the Try Our New Price Boost At Unibet Fillies’ Novice Stakes under Finley Marsh.

Described by Evans as a ‘bit of a madam’, Lovealot Bear looked set to finish closer to the back of the field opposed to the front of it after becoming one of the first horses in the mile race to come under pressure entering the home straight.

However, after finding a second wind late on Lovealot Bear, who was unplaced in two National Hunt Flat contests in Ireland for her former trainer, made giant strides during the concluding two furlongs of the race before getting up on the line to register victory by a short head.

Evans said: “She is a bit of a madam at home and can be a bit tricky in the stalls, but she actually works alright.

“We wanted to get a run into her, but she had to give a lot of weight to the three-year-olds in the race. I’m not shocked she has won but surprised.

“We wanted to get a bit of confidence into her, but it was only in the last half a furlong that I thought she would get there.

“I thought she was quite impressive, but I don’t know how good the opposition was, however she was giving them a lot of weight.

“I’d say that is probably the biggest priced winner I’ve trained. The most texts I’ve received was when Rohaan won the Wokingham at Royal Ascot for the first time, but I’ve had a lot of texts since last night following this winner saying well done.”