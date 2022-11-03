Owned in a partnership by his new destination and Teme Valley, the Roger Varian-trained colt was a smart juvenile in 2021, winning the Champagne Stakes and finishing placed in both the Dewhurst and Vertem Futurity Trophy.

Having been drawn wide in the French Guineas he was then scuppered by the heatwave, as his liking for cut in the ground meant he was perhaps not seen at his best at Royal Ascot and Goodwood.

He got his confidence back in a Listed race at Sandown once the rain arrived and showed what he was capable of on Champions Day, beating Modern Games by a length and a quarter.