Bay City Roller set for Ombudsman rematch in Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland

Scott is satisfied enough with his condition to press ahead, despite the prospect of facing his Ascot conqueror Ombudsman again in a full field on a track where the draw could prove significant.

“Bay City [Roller] has come out of the race really well and at this stage we are planning to go to Keeneland,” Scott said on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“Fundamentally it was always the plan for us to go to the Breeders’ Cup. We knew that it was coming down the road at us and you can only train your own horse.

“Having monitored the horse over the last few days we have decided to take our chance."

The prospect of facing Ombudsman, who impressed Scott at Ascot on Saturday, has not altered the trainer’s thinking, with the extra two furlongs set to play to his horse's strengths.

“Ombudsman is a champion and I thought he was the best version of himself at Ascot on Saturday,” he said.

“The mile and a half is very much back in our lane. He stays very well. He is at his strongest late on in those mile and a half races."