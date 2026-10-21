Bay City Roller set for Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland

Bay City Roller is set to take his chance in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland after emerging in good order from his British Champion Stakes third, with trainer George Scott confirming the American challenge remains the plan.
Scott is satisfied enough with his condition to press ahead, despite the prospect of a full field on a track where the draw could prove significant.
“Bay City [Roller] has come out of the race really well and at this stage we are planning to go to Keeneland,” Scott said on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“Fundamentally it was always the plan for us to go to the Breeders’ Cup. We knew that it was coming down the road at us and you can only train your own horse.
“Having monitored the horse over the last few days we have decided to take our chance.
“The mile and a half is very much back in our lane. He stays very well. He is at his strongest late on in those mile and a half races."
Keeneland will present its own challenges, with a potentially large field and the importance of securing a favourable position from the stalls adding further uncertainty to the assignment.
“It’ll be a full field, you’ve got to get a good draw on a relatively tight track and there are plenty of variables to chuck into the mix,” Scott added.
However, the trainer is not concerned about the track itself, with Oisin Murphy, who he confirmed will ride the horse in Kentucky, also satisfied that its configuration should pose no problems for the horse.
“Oisin felt the track will be no issue to him. He’s been round Chester and is a very well balanced horse."
Bay City Roller is an 8/1 chance for the Breeders' Cup Turf with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
Also on track for the Breeders' Cup Turf is Elite Racing Club's Tiffany, trained by Sir Mark Prescott.
Tiffany has climbed from a low-grade novice on the all-weather to the top table, landing a first Group 1 when taking the Grosser Preis von Berlin (G1) in Germany before defeating the colts and geldings by 1¾ lengths in the AGS Kentucky Turf Cup Invitational (G2) at Kentucky Downs. A model of consistency, she has not finished out of the frame in 13 starts, many of them at the highest level.
Prescott said: “It happened over five years, bit by bit. She hasn’t been unplaced in 13 starts, plenty of those in Group 1s, so she’s been remarkable - and she’s kept improving all the time. Thank God she didn’t sell when she went to the December Sales last year.”
Victory in the Kentucky Turf Cup earned Tiffany an automatic berth into the $5 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) at Keeneland through the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In.
Prescott said: “Of course we were lucky to get a Win and You’re In for the Breeders’ Cup. It seemed the sensible way: go to Kentucky Downs, and then the Breeders’ Cup if all went well. And it did, so we were very lucky.”
The journey to Keeneland is all the sweeter given how close Tiffany came to leaving the stable at the end of last season.
Prescott commented: “Everything with Tiffany seems a bit of a bonus, because we all thought she’d be sore at the end of last year. It’s a privilege to still have her. We were all sad when she ran in Munich and was beaten by Bay City Roller (IRE) - we thought that was the end of the journey - but it’s been a fairytale, really. The fact that she didn’t sell, and that Elite were fantastic to keep her and have another go - thank God.”
Tiffany runs in the colours of the Elite Racing Club, one of British racing’s best-known ownership clubs, with several thousand members sharing in her story. A strong contingent is expected to make the trip to Keeneland to cheer on the mare.
Ryan Bliss from Elite Racing Club added: “She’s split between the Racing Club, where five or six thousand people buy into an interest, and shares we sold earlier in the year before she won her Group 1 in Germany. It’s an exciting concept and it brings a lot of people together. It’s what the boss has always been about - bringing racing to people, making it affordable, and being able to go to one of the biggest stages in the world with our horses. We’ll have quite a few people going over as well; we’re looking to have a really good time out there.”
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