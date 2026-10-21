Bay City Roller set for Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland

Scott is satisfied enough with his condition to press ahead, despite the prospect of a full field on a track where the draw could prove significant.

“Bay City [Roller] has come out of the race really well and at this stage we are planning to go to Keeneland,” Scott said on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“Fundamentally it was always the plan for us to go to the Breeders’ Cup. We knew that it was coming down the road at us and you can only train your own horse.

“Having monitored the horse over the last few days we have decided to take our chance.

“The mile and a half is very much back in our lane. He stays very well. He is at his strongest late on in those mile and a half races."

Keeneland will present its own challenges, with a potentially large field and the importance of securing a favourable position from the stalls adding further uncertainty to the assignment.

“It’ll be a full field, you’ve got to get a good draw on a relatively tight track and there are plenty of variables to chuck into the mix,” Scott added.

However, the trainer is not concerned about the track itself, with Oisin Murphy, who he confirmed will ride the horse in Kentucky, also satisfied that its configuration should pose no problems for the horse.

“Oisin felt the track will be no issue to him. He’s been round Chester and is a very well balanced horse."

Bay City Roller is an 8/1 chance for the Breeders' Cup Turf with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.