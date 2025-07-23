Bay City Roller ready to rock with ground expected to suit in Sky Bet York Stakes

The three-year-old son of New Bay has come out of last month’s race in such fine fettle Scott feels compelled to pitch him in this weekend against his elders over an extended 10 furlongs on the Knavesmire.

Bay City Roller proved a very smart two-year-old in winning all three of his races, including the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster. He finished runner-up on his seasonal reappearance at Sandown in the Listed Heron Stakes and then ran a highly creditable second to the exciting Daryz in a Group 2 in France.

The Newmarket-based trainer is aiming Bay City Roller at Saturday’s feature Group 2 the Sky Bet York Stakes.

Scott said: “I’m very happy with the way his season’s going but I’m hoping the best is ahead of him.

“He’s training particularly well – he’s dragging me into the race. I wouldn’t be running him unless he was, because we were keen to avoid the older horses."

Scott has immense respect for likely favourite, the Ed Walker-trained four-year-old, Almaqam.

Additional intrigue could be provided by the potential participation of Betfred Derby fifth, Stanhope Gardens, and Irish Derby sixth, Green Impact.

But Scott believes conditions at York will suit Bay City Roller, who will be ridden by Callum Shepherd.

He added: “There’s going to be no jar in the ground and it’s a beautiful track for a horse like him. He’s got quite a big action, is kind of a free-flowing horse.

“I feel like everything is in place for him to run and it’s an important stepping stone for him. We’re really looking forward to running him."

The Sky Bet York Stakes, one of two World Pool races on the card, is worth a record high of £150,000 – up £15,000 on last year. The Sky Bet Dash also receives a significant prize money hike and is now worth £100,000 from £75,000. Those cash rises represent further evidence of York’s consistent approach of investing media and betting revenues into prize money.

The two-day meeting gets under way on Friday evening with the British EBF Lyric Fillies’ Stakes providing the racing highlight.

Scott’s Eve Lodge stable sends Modern Utopia for the extended 10-furlong Listed contest, for which a total of 12 will go to post.

On Friday the post-racing music comes from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Natasha Bedingfield, whilst Ronan Keating will take to the stage at the conclusion of Saturday’s seven-race card.