King George Qatar Stakes report: Suesa too fast for Battaash and co

Battaash beaten as Suesa sizzles French raider Suesa (7/1) ran away with the King George Qatar Stakes as Battaash failed in his bid to land the Group Two prize for a fifth time in succession. Charlie Hills' charge travelled strongly down the centre of the track under Jim Crowley but as soon as he came off the bridle approaching the furlong pole the writing was on the wall. It was at that stage that William Buick brought the winner with her challenge and she scooted clear to win, going away, by three lengths. Dragon Symbol (5/2) led the chasing pack in second, with 22/1 shot Glass Slippers an encouraging third on her return to action.

Reaction from Battaash team Battaash’s trainer Charlie Hills told Racing TV: “Unfortunately it wasn’t to be. He had a good trip really. There was a lot of pace on this (near) side of the track, but he came into the race travelling nice and strong and probably didn’t really handle the ground as well as he could have done. “We were happy with him coming here. He’d been doing everything he’d done for the last few years – there was no difference really. I was just a little but concerned about the going here today. Asked whether plans would change for Battaash, Hills added: “I don’t think so. We’ll see how he comes out of the race and obviously speak to the (Shadwell Estate) management and Sheikha Hissa and decide how to go forward.”

William Buick is throroughly impressed by Suesa

Verdict from winning connections Buick was thoroughly impressed with Suesa. He said: “She’s an absolute sweetheart. I rode her in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot but the ground was very bad and I learned a lot from her that day. “She’s full of speed and was coming back to five (furlongs) today and she travelled through the race so smoothly, she was hard on the bridle the whole way and she has that good kick at the finish. “Today was perfect conditions for her, Mr Rohaut was adamant she was in good shape and I spoke to Olivier Peslier about her as well who told me a thing or two about her. It was great to get the ride and she’s a very good filly.”

Suesa wins at Goodwood under William Buick