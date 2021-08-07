Racing Tips for Sunday: Simon Holt best bets for Sunday Series

Top tipster and leading commentator Simon Holt bagged another nice winner at Ascot and now looks ahead to Sunday's action.

Racing betting tips: Sunday August 8 1pt win Bastogne in 5.20 Haydock at 7/1 (bet365) 1pt win Croeso Cymraeg in 6.15 Haydock at 8/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The second Sunday of the Sky Bet series has certainly produced some competitive racing at Haydock where BASTOGNE will hopefully get us off to a good start in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Nursery Handicap.

Successful at Leicester in early June over six furlongs, the son of Holy Roman Emperor proved disappointing in a slowly-run affair at Ayr next time only to bounce back in a hot Goodwood contest last week when, from a wide draw and at odds of 50/1, he went under by less than a length in third behind Aswan with several previous winners chasing him home. Given that a wide draw over this trip of seven furlongs at Goodwood is a distinct disadvantage, Bastogne can be marked up for that effort (on good to soft ground) and, with the promising Pierre-Louis Jamin again taking off 5lb, a reproduction must give him every chance from an inside berth this time under similar conditions.

Liamarty Dreams is the most obvious danger after his fluent victory at Newcastle recently, though the runner-up has been well beaten since and a line through Last Hoorah, second to Bastogne at Leicester, gives the selection a possible edge. For one more selection, the recent form of CROESO CYMRAEG looks hard to ignore in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap.