Prix du Jockey Club report and reaction: St Mark's Basilica wins in style at Chantilly

The son of Siyouni was confidently ridden by Ioritz Mendizabal to run away from the opposition in the closing stages and join an elite band of horses to complete the French 2000 Guineas-Derby double.

St Mark’s Basilica (11/4 favourite) broke away from he stalls well and was always in a good position, close to the pace set by Normandy Bridge.

The latter led into the straight, but was quickly tackled by El Drama, who did his best to set sail for home.

Mendizabal had the move covered, however, and St Mark’s Basilica was soon in command – putting the race to bed in a matter of strides.

Sealiway (66/1) was second just ahead of the fast-finishing Millebosc in third.