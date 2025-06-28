Barry Hills has died at the age of 88

Hills was father to the Classic-winning jockeys Michael and Richard, former trainer John who pre-deceased him, Charlie - who took over the licence at the family’s Faringdon Place yard - and George who works in bloodstock insurance.

Hills began training in 1969 and among his most notable successes were four victories across both Guineas, a St Leger, an Oaks and a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

In a post on his X account, Charlie Hills said: “Gone but will never be forgotten #dad.”

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority read: “All of us at the BHA are saddened to learn of the death of Barry Hills and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.

“Barry’s contribution to racing was immense and he will rightly be remembered as one of the great figures of our sport.”

Hills retired in 2011 after overcoming serious illnesses, including throat cancer, but did make a brief return to training on a temporary licence in 2014 following the death of John.