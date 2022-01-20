Bobs Worth, winner of the 2013 Cheltenham Gold Cup, has died at the age of 17.

In winning the blue riband event for trainer Nicky Henderson and jockey Barry Geraghty, he was completing a unique treble having won at the Cheltenham Festival in three different races in three successive years. He won the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle in 2011 and followed up 12 months later in the RSA Chase (now Brown Advisory). As well as his three Cheltenham victories, he won the Hennessy Gold Cup in 2012 and the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown in 2013. Geraghty rode him in all his major victories, but more than that he bought him as a yearling before selling him on to Henderson as a four-year-old. Bobs Worth spent his retirement with Charlie and Tracy Vigors at their Hillwood Stud.

“I was with him all the way through since he was a yearling. He was a gorgeous horse, kind, easy going and beautiful all the way through,” said Geraghty. “Even in all the time he was at Seven Barrows, he was adorable, he had a lovely personality. “I think because he just got on with the job and he wasn’t flashy – he was very unassuming in a race just going about his business – he maybe didn’t quite get the recognition he deserved.” He went on: “When he came to the business end of a race he came alive, certainly in his Gold Cup and in the Lexus. He was brilliant at Cheltenham, the hill brought out the best in him and he was such a strong stayer. “He possessed a brilliant finish and his Gold Cup was a brilliant performance. “It’s very sad, especially for Charlie and Tracy Vigors and their sons (Harry and Oliver), they absolutely adored him there. He was a very special. Anyone who had anything to do with him just adored him.”

