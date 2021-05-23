Former trainer and legendary gambler Barney Curley has passed away aged 81

Former trainer and renowned gambler Barney Curley has died at the age of 81.

Curley's legend in horse racing is certain to live on after his passing and he became one of the most feared punters in Britain and Ireland having pulled off some of the most high-profile coups in the history of the sport.

The Northern Irishman is arguably most famous for his successful gamble on Yellow Sam at Bellewstown on June 25, 1975. Having organised the blocking of the only public phone at the track, the off-course firms' hedging lifeline, the Curley-owned Yellow Sam won at 20/1, winning him in the region of £300,000, which adjusted to current inflation rates, amounts to close to £2 million.

Curley also enjoyed notable success as a trainer and won the 2000 Imperial Cup with Magic Combination, while he also mentored young jockeys such as Frankie Dettori, Jamie Spencer and Tom Queally.

While those associated with the sport will remember Curley for his quick wit and shrewd gambles, he spent much of the latter stages of his life dedicating his time to charity and his work in Africa, in particular, will ensure he leaves a lasting legacy built on much more than horse racing.