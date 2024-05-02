Barberstown Castle Novice Chase report: Il Etait Temps beats Gaelic Warrior

Odds-on favourite Gaelic Warrior was beaten by stablemate Il Etait Temps in the Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown.

The two Willie Mullins-trained runners have had a couple of battles earlier in the campaign, with the Paul Townend-ridden Gaelic Warrior getting the upper hand at Limerick over Christmas and when devastatingly impressive in the Arkle at Cheltenham last month. However, Il Etait Temps - under the trainer's nephew Danny - had since produced an improved display when claiming top-class glory over two and a half miles at Aintree and he stepped up to the plate again to land a fourth Grade 1 of his career all told. Hercule Du Seuil, another for the Mullins team, cut out the running in the two-mile contest and was still right there two out, where the 1/3 favourite Gaelic Warrior jumped right and briefly collided with Mark Walsh's mount.

Il Etait Temps wins at Punchestown

Both horses regained their momentum but all the while Il Etait Temps was gaining on the outside and, after he popped the last and landed running, the 7/2 chance quickened up on the run-in to score by two and a quarter lengths, with a further three and a half back to Hercule Du Seuil. The 125/1 outsider Mount Frisco was last of the four runners, beaten a distance. The winner was clipped to 25/1 from 50s for next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

"He’s an extraordinary horse, that’s his third Grade One this year,” said the Closutton trainer. “He doesn’t look like a big steeplechaser, but he’s got an engine and he jumps well. He’s just maturing and learning all the time. He’s getting a lot easier to ride. He has a good and a tongue-tie and that’s to keep the revs low on him. It’s working and we’ll keep them on him for the time being anyway. “I’d imagine he’ll stay at the two-mile division until we think that he’s too slow, possibly on ground that he likes better. He never gives up. He’s settling now and more mature and concentrating his energy at the second half of the race. “He’s a horse that I won’t mind going up in trip with and he could easily slot into being a Ryanair horse.” Of the runner-up Mullins added: “I think Gaelic Warrior probably didn’t like the ground and it might just be drying up too much for him. He might be more of a winter horse. When he won here last year Paul (Townend) thought he didn’t move as well on it even though he won. “I didn’t think he was as flashy jumping. He’s an extravagant jumper and he wasn’t that at all today." The result was a record 35th Grade 1 of the season for the all-conquering Mullins, who added: “We’ve an incredible team of owners and staff and the horses come if you have both of those.”

Mento a famous winner for Twiston-Davies There was a raiding success for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies at the Punchestown Festival as Casa No Mento toughed it out to land a blow in the Close Brothers Mares Novice Hurdle. The only horse able to claim Casa No Mento’s scalp this season is Harry Derham’s Queens Gamble and she was sent off a 4/1 chance for this Listed event as connections looked to join fellow British trainer Tom Lacey on the week’s scoresheet. Leading the field into the home straight she pulled out all the stops to hold off Willie Mullins’ Got Glory, finding extra when it mattered to strike by a length and three-quarters.

