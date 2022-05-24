The 20-year-old Barbers Shop, an eight-times winner in the National Hunt sphere, was actually bred by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother but raced in the Queen’s colours and was placed in both the King George VI Chase and Hennessy Gold Cup when trained by Nicky Henderson.

Some of her equine stars will also be on hand with Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) and the Jockey Club, which runs Epsom, arranging for five of the monarch’s retired thoroughbreds to be present on the day.

The June 4 highlight is part of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with the Queen planning to attend the fixture, where she will be greeted by 40 jockeys who have ridden for her all dressed in her famous silks.

Retired in 2012, he is now in the care of Katie Jerram-Hunnable and starred in showing classes, being crowned champion at Hickstead and three times a winner and champion at Royal Windsor Horse Show. He is now retired from competitive showing but regularly participates in RoR parades.

Jerram-Hunnable also has First Receiver, who was last seen on the track at Royal Ascot in 2020 when finishing second in the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes. The five-year-old has been shown in-hand to gain competitive experience and recently competed at the Royal Windsor Horse Show when ridden by Jerram-Hunnable.

The former Richard Hannon-trained Quadrille was beaten just a short-head in the 2010 Hampton Court and he is another on display having found a successful new career on the dressage circuit for Louise Robson, who runs ‘Thoroughbred Dressage’ from her Buckinghamshire base.

Robson’s team also includes the 12-year-old Prince’s Trust and Forth Bridge, who ran on the Flat, over hurdles and over fences and is now looking ahead to a career in dressage.

Di Arbuthnot, chief executive of RoR said: “It is an honour for RoR and the riders taking part in the parade to be involved on what we hope will be a memorable day for Her Majesty.

“I have seen at first hand the pleasure the Queen gets from seeing her former racehorses excel in a different discipline and the role her horses have played in helping promote the work of Retraining of Racehorses is immeasurable.”