Santa Barbara headlines QIPCO 1000 Guineas confirmations

Aidan O’Brien’s daughter of Camelot has only been seen on a racetrack once in her life, when making a winning debut at the Curragh in September.

The Ballydoyle handler has been effusive in his praise of the filly in the build up to the race, describing her in a stable tour as “looking like a five-year-old colt” and that her work had been sparkling.

O’Brien also has Queen’s Speech, Mother Earth and Snowfall, while son Joseph could have the biggest danger in Pretty Gorgeous.

The latter enjoyed a fruitful season last year, culminating in victory in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

Andrew Balding’s Cheveley Park winner Alcohol Free, who returned this season with a win in the Fred Darling, is the shortest-priced of the British-based runners.

Charlie Fellowes will let Vadream take her chance after she outran her 50-1 odds to finish third in the same race.

“She’s great. She’s going to gallop on Tuesday morning and that will put her spot on for Sunday. She’s in good form, she’s taken the race at Newbury perfectly and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

Nell Gwyn one-two Sacred and Saffron Beach will meet again after a good battle two weeks ago, with Fev Rover representing Richard Fahey.

Baby Alya, Lullaby Moon, Seattle Rock, Star Of Emaraaty, Statement and Thunder Beauty complete the list.

QIPCO 1000 Guineas odds

