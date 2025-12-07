BAR 1 Betting Hilly Way Chase report and reaction: Found A Fifty brings up four-timer for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy enjoyed a red-letter day at Cork as Found A Fifty completed a Sunday four-timer with victory in the BAR 1 Betting Hilly Way Chase.
After wins for Lord Rouge, Kazansky and Kala Conti earlier in the day, eight-year-old Found A Fifty was sent off a 3/1 chance as he looked to follow up last month's Fortria defeat of Dinoblue at Navan.
The market favoured the returning Majborough, who went off the 4/6 favourite for Willie Mullins and Mark Walsh, but JP McManus's well-regarded horse made several blunders at the head of affairs including a shuddering error at the fourth-last fence.
Majborough then went through the top of the second-last as Kennedy brought Found A Fifty with a strong-looking challenge and while Walsh's mount fought back valiantly after the last, he ultimately ran out of steam and finished a length and a half behind the gutsy winner.
The runner-up's stablemate Energumene, who went off 7/2 under Paul Townend, finished a further seven and a half lengths further away in third, with 20 lengths back to Banbridge in a well-held fourth.
Elliott said on Racing TV: "We knew we were going out with race-fitness.
"Anyone can see that Majborough is probably the best horse in the race, he made a few mistakes and we had luck on our side today.
"We went out with a plan and said we'd if they wanted to make it we'd have a go at him over the last four. But to be fair Jack said he was going as quick as he could the whole way. To be honest, there was no pressure.
"When he gets to the front he's very laidback and he didn't do much when he got to the leader, but that might be our Gold Cup. We'll pick and choose where we go with him. He's a good Grade 2 and 3 horse, I'd love a few more like him.
"He's actually a great horse and great for the owners who are big supporters of racing."
Found A Fifty was cut to 14/1 from 33/1 in Paddy Power's antepost market for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March, with Majborough eased out from 3/1 favourite to 5/1. Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase winner Il Etait Temps is the current market leader at 3/1 ahead of Arkle hero Marine Nationale who is 7/2.
