BAR 1 Betting Hilly Way Chase report and reaction: Found A Fifty brings up four-timer for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy enjoyed a red-letter day at Cork as Found A Fifty completed a Sunday four-timer with victory in the BAR 1 Betting Hilly Way Chase.

After wins for Lord Rouge, Kazansky and Kala Conti earlier in the day, eight-year-old Found A Fifty was sent off a 3/1 chance as he looked to follow up last month's Fortria defeat of Dinoblue at Navan. The market favoured the returning Majborough, who went off the 4/6 favourite for Willie Mullins and Mark Walsh, but JP McManus's well-regarded horse made several blunders at the head of affairs including a shuddering error at the fourth-last fence. Majborough then went through the top of the second-last as Kennedy brought Found A Fifty with a strong-looking challenge and while Walsh's mount fought back valiantly after the last, he ultimately ran out of steam and finished a length and a half behind the gutsy winner. The runner-up's stablemate Energumene, who went off 7/2 under Paul Townend, finished a further seven and a half lengths further away in third, with 20 lengths back to Banbridge in a well-held fourth.

