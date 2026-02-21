BAR 1 Betting Bobbyjo Chase result and report as Grangeclare West wins at Fairyhouse

1st Grangeclare West 7/2

2nd Gerri Colombe 8/1

3rd Stellar Story 12/1

Report

The three and a quarter-mile Grade 3 is often seen as a good trial for the Grand National at Aintree and the winner – who was third at Liverpool in April and was sent off the well-backed 7/2 second-favourite here - will have done his claims no harm at all with this strong-staying performance in worsening weather conditions.

Held up by Paul Townend off the pace which was set by Stellar Story and Intense Raffles, the Willie Mullins-trained 10-year-old moved through to tackle a back-to-form Gerri Colombe at the last and, despite making a hash of the obstacle, stayed on powerfully to record a five and a half-length success.

Stellar Story (12/1) plugged on well for third having taken the field along for a long way, finishing off his race better than Captain Cody who made several costly mistakes on his way round and finished well held along with 3/1 favourite Three Card Brag.

The success was a staggering 15th in the race for Mullins, and his 10th in the last 11 years, having won the prize with subsequent Grand National hero Nick Rockett 12 months ago. Sky Bet and Paddy Power were among the bookmakers who reacted by cutting Grangeclare West to 12/1 (from 20s) for this year’s renewal.

Townend masterclass?

When it was suggested that it was a masterclass ride on Racing TV, Townend replied: “Was it?

“I thought they went a good gallop in heavy ground but I was on a classy animal.

“I’m just glad it worked out. I was getting a good feel off him and he was handling the ground.”

Townend had the choice of several Closutton runners to choose from, but was glad to pick correctly.

He explained: “I tried not to overthink it – he was able to put a poor run behind him – I didn't want to ride one of the other ones and for this lad to win.

“He’s been keeping good company. I hadn't realised that he hadn't won in that long, but he’s a good jumper and a classy animal.”

As he had at Aintree, the winner made a bad mistake at the final fence, but this time his momentum wasn’t checked.

Townend added: “I didn't want to get to Gerri Colombe too early and I probably wasn't decisive enough with him at the last.”

