The Timeform and Sporting Life racing experts with their best bets for this Saturday's action.

Phil Turner - SAO (12.55 Haydock)

A last-placed finish followed by a well-held fifth of six are hardly the recent form figures you’d expect for 'banker' material and, in truth, SAO could hardly be described as a confident selection given that backdrop. However, there are still grounds for thinking he represents decent value at a double-figure price should Haydock’s meeting beat the weather. For a start, he’s clearly the best-handicapped horse on his best form, having dropped 10lb below his last winning mark, whilst he hails from a yard in rude health at present (four wins and five placed efforts from its last 12 runners). In addition, he shaped okay until lack of peak fitness told on the first of those two recent well-held efforts, so it could be argued you only have to forgive him one bad run! The prospect of a well-run race, plus plenty of cover in a 10-strong field, should suit the strong-travelling Sao down to the ground and hopefully he’ll be able to outperform those unflattering odds. Graeme North - SECRET STRENGTH (2.12 Lingfield)

All The King’s Men has his first run for George Boughey since coming over from France and the red-hot trainer’s record with new recruits in handicaps coming back from over six months off (6-13 either first or second) suggests he’s probably not going to be far away. A big market move for him would be significant – and he won a handicap easily at Lyon- Parilly last May – but at much bigger odds Jim Boyle’s SECRET STRENGTH makes plenty of appeal. He's never hit the heights that encouraged connections to run him in the Coventry and Vintage Stakes as a two-year-old when with Richard Hannon, but he has some very solid turf form to his name last year including second to Ideal Guest at Ascot and has always given a very good account of himself on the all-weather. His eighth place here (only time on the surface he’s finished out of the top four) on his latest start dropped down to six furlongs is much better than it looks as he cantered into the race only to be short of room on the far rail as the finishers flew home wide and, reunited with Hector Crouch, looks excellent each-way value back up to his best trip. Kieran Clark - AL AGAILA (2.47 Lingfield)

Few yards have been in better heart of late than that of Simon and Ed Crisford and AL AGAILA looks well up to completing the hat-trick in the Winter Oaks. The progressive daughter of Lope De Vega sauntered her way to victory over course and distance on handicap debut last time, with two of today's rivals immediately behind her and, despite an 11lb rise, can take this on her way to better things, her dam a smart performer after all. David Ord - STARSHIBA (3.57 Lingfield)

He’s in great form at the moment and STARSHIBA can make it four wins from his last five starts in the finale at Lingfield. David O’Meara’s charge was a cosy winner from Super Den here last time and can confirm form on three pounds worse terms and the forecast very strong pace should work well for the selection who will be played late.

