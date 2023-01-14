The Timeform and Sporting Life racing experts with their best bets for this Saturday's action.

Graeme North - ANNAF (1.45 Lingfield)

There's been a lot of low-grade racing on the all-weather in the last seven days, but Lingfield stages an interesting card this Saturday and ANNAF makes a fair amount of appeal in the 13.45. Nine go to post, including several who fought out the finish of a tightly-bunched handicap here on the final day of 2022. Yes, that was a useful contest, but Annaf brings a touch of class to the table having finished second in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle last summer. A winner on two of his four domestic starts on synthetics, this is his first foray into handicap company on such a surface and a mark of 101 looks well within his grasp to give his red-hot trainer another winner with Rossa Ryan an eye-catching jockey booking.

David Johnson - TADREEB (1.45 Lingfield)

A rare bright spot on a rather low-key day of all-weather action and perhaps the C&D event from a fortnight ago holds the key. Tyger Bay came out in front that day but has since gone up another 3 lb following a good second last weekend at Kempton. Silky Wilkie is likely to be well found in the market given how he flew home for second, but I’m slightly concerned by how he didn’t travel that well in the early stages there and at the prices, it’s TADBREEB, who was a close fourth that day, that makes most appeal. He looks a bit of a Lingfield specialist and his late turn of foot saw him win twice at this course last winter, the latter of which came from this mark. The first of those was his second start after a break so there’s a good chance he’ll be sharper for that recent outing, given it was his first for five months. Most of his form has come over 7f/1m, but he didn’t lack for speed early on a fortnight ago and with Street Kid likely to go forward, this should be run at an even gallop.

Ben Linfoot - HATTONS GARDENS (1.57 Wetherby)

HATTONS GARDENS is my Saturday banker in the racingtv.com Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at Wetherby. He looks a sure-fire improver for the red-hot Sandy Thomson stepping up drastically in trip to three miles following his spin over two miles at the same course last time out. Backed into 100/30 from 20/1 that day on his first run post-wind surgery, he was outpaced and got tired late on, but it should’ve put him spot on for this and it ensured a mark of 100 which looks workable now he steps up in trip. A point-to-point winner early last year, he’s related to stayers and significant improvement is expected now he tackles three miles under Rules.

Andrew Asquith - HATTONS GARDENS (1.57 Wetherby)

Remarkably, Ryan Mania and Sandy Thomson have won their last six completed starts when teaming up together, and HATTONS GARDENS has an excellent chance of stretching that marvelous streak to seven now making his handicap debut. An experienced pointer, he wasn't asked a lot on his first two starts under Rules over two and a half miles, but he attracted support dropped to the minimum trip at this course over Christmas – his first start since undergoing a breathing operation – and duly showed more despite leaving the impression that two miles isn’t an adequate test for him. On what he has achieved under Rules so far, the handicapper hasn’t taken any chances with his opening mark, but Hattons Gardens has the potential to improve significantly now trying three miles for the first time in this sphere, and he looks very interesting for a bang in-form jockey and trainer combination.

Kieran Clark - KNOWSLEY ROAD (2.25 Warwick)

Connections’ decision to bypass the Challow Novices’ Hurdle over the Christmas period can reap rewards for KNOWSLEY ROAD in the 2.25 at Warwick. He would have faced a tough task to land a glove on stablemate Hermes Allen on that occasion but looks to have a favourite’s chance today after an exciting start to his hurdling career. Paul Nicholls’ charge is 2-2 over jumps and created a deep impression on the latest of those 2 starts, still displaying signs of greenness but going with plenty of enthusiasm, which bodes well as this course favours those ridden prominently. Knowsley Road has already proven that he can handle the extreme conditions and can overcome the step up in grade.

Matt Brocklebank - MOON HUNTER (2.25 Warwick)

MOON HUNTER has shown a real aptitude for jumping as well as a cracking attitude in his first two starts over hurdles and looks ready for the rise in grade in Leamington at Warwick. He was a three-mile point-to-point winner and looks a cracking recruit for the in-form Henry Daly. It looks an open edition of the race and this progressive six-year-old will do for me.

Phil Turner - LORD DU MESNIL (3.00 Warwick)

Richard Hobson is presumably no fan of 48-hour declarations, nor local weather forecasters for that matter, after his experience with this season’s Welsh Grand National. Stable stalwart LORD DU MESNIL has long been kept to soft/heavy conditions and, with an official going description of good to soft plus no significant rain forecast, Hobson decided to sit out the Chepstow showpiece in favour of future targets – only for a deluge to arrive that would have suited this proven mudlark down to the ground! By contrast, this weekend's Warwick card is already described as heavy with rain expected on raceday, so Lord du Mesnil will have no excuses on that score and he looks very good value around 9/1. That price is probably a reflection of the gelding’s patchy record in recent seasons, though the latter could be misleading as he’s been highly tried on several occasions, whilst Hobson’s yard was under a cloud for much of last winter but is in much better form this time around. Indeed, Lord du Mesnil shaped as if back to his very best when an eye-catching second to subsequent Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos at Bangor last time and, with his usual cheekpieces refitted here, he makes plenty of appeal from 3lb below his last winning BHA mark.

Josh Brame - THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE (3.00 Warwick)

Paul Nicholls is operating at an impressive strike-rate of around 40% since the turn of the year; scoring in the Tolworth last weekend to add to his festive haul, which included the King George and the Challow, too. Though it wasn’t to be for THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE in the now-named Coral Gold Cup, unseating at the first fence on his return to the larger obstacles back in November, he surely has a cracking chance returning from a break here, with the Ditcheat-handler's charge ticking plenty of the right boxes heading into this. He’s tasked with carrying top-weight as he steps up in trip, but there’s lots to like about his chances. He often goes well fresh, the testing conditions shouldn’t be a concern, and his most recent success actually came at this course when winning the G2 Hampton Novices’ Chase on this card 12 months ago. Adding to that, his prominent run-style coupled with a likely steady pace may well enable him to dominate on the front-end. Bidding for a 10th career victory from 17 starts, he should make a bold bid to achieve just that.

Andrew McLaren - LORD DU MESNIL (3.00 Warwick)

It's been nearly two years since he last tasted victory but LORD DU MESNIL looks to have a lot in his favour in the Classic Chase. He went without his usual cheekpieces on his return at Bangor and was weak in the market but ran a cracking race to finish second to Le Milos, who followed up in the Coral Gold Cup two weeks later. The headgear is back on now which looks a signal of intent from connections, he loves heavy ground and now finds himself 3lb below his last winning mark.

Billy Nash - MUST BE OBEYED (3.22 Fairyhouse)

MUST BE OBEYED has made a very promising start to her chasing career and is taken to double her account over the larger obstacles in the rated novice chase at 15.22. Sent off at 66/1 when fourth to Minella Crooner in a hot maiden on her chasing bow, Tom Gibney's mare was also largely ignored in the market when making virtually all to see off a pair of useful sorts - Shantreusse and Mahler Mission - in a beginners chase at Punchestown last time. That is the best piece of chase form on offer in this contest and the drop back down in trip won't be a problem for the selection. Must Be Obeyed already looks and assured jumper and she could take some pegging back in a race where there isn't another obvious front runner.