Bangor review and free video replays | Diva Luna impresses on chasing debut

A review of the action from Bangor on Wednesday as Diva Luna put in a very impressive chasing debut under Ben Jones.

Diva too good for Joyeuse and co Diva Luna didn't put a hoof wrong on chasing debut in the Listed Yorton Mares' Novices' Chase at Bangor-on-Dee on Wednesday. Ben Pauling's six-year-old mare was sent off 7/4 second favourite by the market behind 11/10 Joyeuse but she was in control of this race from a long way out as she jumped stylishly from fence to fence under Ben Jones. A smart bumper horse who won the Grade 2 Nickel Coin at Aintree, she won one from five over hurdles and finished third in the Grade 2 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. She has improved significantly for seeing a fence, though, on this evidence, cantering clear for a 19-length win over Joyeuse who won the William Hill Hurdle and was rated 142 over timber. The sponsors were impressed and went 16/1 from 33s about the winner for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at the Festival next March.