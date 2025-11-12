Bangor review and free video replays | Diva Luna impresses on chasing debut

A review of the action from Bangor on Wednesday as Diva Luna put in a very impressive chasing debut under Ben Jones.
Diva too good for Joyeuse and co
Diva Luna didn't put a hoof wrong on chasing debut in the Listed Yorton Mares' Novices' Chase at Bangor-on-Dee on Wednesday.
Ben Pauling's six-year-old mare was sent off 7/4 second favourite by the market behind 11/10 Joyeuse but she was in control of this race from a long way out as she jumped stylishly from fence to fence under Ben Jones.
A smart bumper horse who won the Grade 2 Nickel Coin at Aintree, she won one from five over hurdles and finished third in the Grade 2 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
She has improved significantly for seeing a fence, though, on this evidence, cantering clear for a 19-length win over Joyeuse who won the William Hill Hurdle and was rated 142 over timber.
The sponsors were impressed and went 16/1 from 33s about the winner for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at the Festival next March.
Jones said: "That was better than I could've imagined. She loves this ground, jumps so well at home. I didn't think I went overly fast, but they weren't there when I had a look. That was impressive, she's a big mare and puts others under pressure.
"Last year before her first run she had niggly problems, this year she hasn't had one little setback. She's happy and when she's happy she gallops quicker."
Pauling was equally happy, saying: "We haven't seen her like that since her bumpers. Last year she was wrong in her trach-wash for so long.
"We can leave her hurdles season behind us. She wasn't herself but that is a huge step in the right direction. She enjoyed the ground. It was a great start and great to have her back in one piece.
"There's not a huge amount around, so she'll go to Warwick for the Listed Mares' Chase on December 10. After that we'll see if she takes the boys on. The 7lb allowance can be valuable."
