Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Diva Luna jumps the last en route to glory at Cheltenham
Diva Luna

Bangor review and free video replays | Diva Luna impresses on chasing debut

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed November 12, 2025 · 1h ago

A review of the action from Bangor on Wednesday as Diva Luna put in a very impressive chasing debut under Ben Jones.

Diva too good for Joyeuse and co

Diva Luna didn't put a hoof wrong on chasing debut in the Listed Yorton Mares' Novices' Chase at Bangor-on-Dee on Wednesday.

Ben Pauling's six-year-old mare was sent off 7/4 second favourite by the market behind 11/10 Joyeuse but she was in control of this race from a long way out as she jumped stylishly from fence to fence under Ben Jones.

A smart bumper horse who won the Grade 2 Nickel Coin at Aintree, she won one from five over hurdles and finished third in the Grade 2 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

She has improved significantly for seeing a fence, though, on this evidence, cantering clear for a 19-length win over Joyeuse who won the William Hill Hurdle and was rated 142 over timber.

The sponsors were impressed and went 16/1 from 33s about the winner for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at the Festival next March.

Jones said: "That was better than I could've imagined. She loves this ground, jumps so well at home. I didn't think I went overly fast, but they weren't there when I had a look. That was impressive, she's a big mare and puts others under pressure.

"Last year before her first run she had niggly problems, this year she hasn't had one little setback. She's happy and when she's happy she gallops quicker."

Pauling was equally happy, saying: "We haven't seen her like that since her bumpers. Last year she was wrong in her trach-wash for so long.

"We can leave her hurdles season behind us. She wasn't herself but that is a huge step in the right direction. She enjoyed the ground. It was a great start and great to have her back in one piece.

"There's not a huge amount around, so she'll go to Warwick for the Listed Mares' Chase on December 10. After that we'll see if she takes the boys on. The 7lb allowance can be valuable."

Delete

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING