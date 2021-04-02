Lingfield AW Finals Day review: Bangkok claims feature won

Brave Bangkok battles to victory Bangkok asserted in the closing stages to land the odds in the Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships at Lingfield. Andrew Balding’s five-year-old showed he had recovered from his trip to Riyadh for the world’s richest race, the Saudi Cup, six weeks ago to justify his short price. Bangkok (5/6 favourite) had to work hard, but he was a willing partner for Silvestre de Sousa. Making his move just before the home turn, De Sousa closed the door on his main market rival, Forest Of Dean. That have him a crucial edge, but Bangkok still had to catch Palavecino. His touch of class and stamina enabled Bangkok to get the verdict by a neck from the 8/1 shot. It was an All-Weather Championships double for Balding, who won the Marathon with Ranch Hand, and an across-the-card treble after the victory of Napper Tandy at Newcastle.

Silvestre de Sousa in the stalls before Bangkok's win

Balding said: "I thought Silvestre gave him a masterful ride in keeping Forest Of Dean in at the right time. "He's a very tough horse that has travelled all over the place in recent months, and it's great that he can bring his A-game to the table today. "He hasn't quite hit the heights we thought he might after he won the Classic Trial at Sandown, but he settles so well that I think he might get a mile and a half now. "Silvestre said we should drop him back to a mile, but the most likely race for him is the Huxley Stakes at Chester, as long as the ground is all right." 16:15 Lingfield Full Result and free video replay 1st 2 Bangkok (IRE) 5/6 f

Dazzling display from Khuzaam Khuzaam blitzed the field with an impressive performance to win the Bombardier All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes at Lingfield. Hitting the front on the turn for home, Khuzaam (6-4 favourite) quickly put daylight between himself and his rivals with a devastating turn of foot. Jack Mitchell sat on the heels of the pace-making Canagat in the early stages before making his move. The response from the Roger Varian-trained five-year-old was immediate and he romped away to score by five lengths from Mums Tipple. Bless Him stayed on for third place, another length away.

It's all very straightforward for Khuzaam

Mitchell said: "That was nice and smooth. His work has improved a lot since he won at Chelmsford and the gelding operation has obviously helped him. "He's still got some miles to go on his clock." 16:45 Lingfield Full Result and free video replay 1st 6 Khuzaam (USA) 6/4 f

Harry enters Royal Ascot picture Diligent Harry looked a smart sprinter in the making when storming to victory in the Ladbrokes 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes. The Clive Cox-trained colt came with a pulsating run to wear down Mighty Gurkha in the final furlong and win in cosy fashion. Adam Kirby, who was on a high after taking the Sprint Championships on Summerghand, had Diligent Harry in a good position just off the pace. Bravado led in the early stages, but Hollie Doyle soon took it up on Mighty Gurkha after getting across to the rail from a wide draw. Mighty Gurkha led into the straight, but Diligent Harry (2/1 favourite) had him in his sights and kicked away to score by two lengths. Mighty Gurkha held Zamaani by a nose for second spot. Diligent Harry was cut to 16/1 from 25/1 for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot with Betfair and Paddy Power.

Diligent Harry impresses at Lingfield

Cox said: "I'm over the moon, because having not run since January it was a big ask. He was beaten here last time, but on the positive side he gained knowledge of the track, and he's shown today that when it all goes right it's fabulous. "He's as exciting as a few of the good sprinters we've had, but as he's done a lot in a short time, I shall give him a recharge now." Kirby said: "On his previous run here we got bumped out on the turn. It's been a learning curve for the horse and a lot has happened in three and a half months. "He's still a bit babyish, but has taken a step forward. It's a long way to Ascot, but I'm looking forward to the future." 15:45 Lingfield Full Result and free video replay 1st 4 Diligent Harry 2/1 f

Kirby and Summerghand land Sprint Summerghand got up in the dying strides to snatch the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes at Lingfield. Wearing a visor for the first time, Summerghand pegged back Exalted Angel on the line in the hands of Adam Kirby in a driving finish to the six-furlong heat. Aberama Gold got a flier from his rail draw and took the field along with Tone The Barone, Exalted Angel and Highland Dress all handy. The field spread wide on the turn for home with the race very much up for grabs. Summerghand (6/1), trained by David O’Meara, got into top gear in the final furlong though, edging out Exalted Angel by a head to land his first success since the Stewards’ Cup last summer.

Summerghand and Adam Kirby strike at Lingfield

Doyle swoops late on Pholas Pholas mowed down the opposition in the closing stages to cause a 25/1 upset for Hollie Doyle in the Ladbrokes All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes. George Boughey’s four-year-old came from last to first thanks to a devastating foot in the hands of the record-breaking female jockey. Five-times course winner Fizzy Feet made the running from Arafi and Nirodha, but the pace was only steady and all six were in with a chance as they turned for home. It was Pholas, who was running for the ninth time this year already, who held all the answers. The four-year-old got home by a neck from Shimmering Dawn, with Arafi third. The disappointing horse in the race was the 4/5 favourite, Indie Angel, who could not to get in a blow. Click here to watch Hollie Doyle's amazing ride on Pholas!

Doyle said: "I thought she was a well-handicapped horse, but that it was a conditions race. "To win she needed to do things smoothly and get into a rhythm, with a pace to aim at. She hit a flat spot two out, but picked up really well." 14:35 Lingfield Full Result and free video replay 1st 5 Pholas 25/1

Pholas swoops under Hollie Doyle to win at Lingfield

Ranch Hand swoops in Marathon Ranch Hand showed a neat turn of foot in the straight to land the Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes. James Doyle produced Andrew Balding’s five-year-old with a well-timed run to lead just over a furlong out. Ranch Hand quickly put the race to bed and he galloped on strongly to hold the late challenge of Rock Eagle by a length and a half, with Lucky Deal third. There was a strong pace early on with Australis, Ranch Hand and Amtiyaz to the fore, but the tempo slackened before the field passed the winning post for the first time. Martin Harley was the first to make his move, sending Rainbow Dreamer on four furlongs out, but the 3-1 favourite could not hold on as his rivals hunted him down in the straight. He eventually finished fourth.

