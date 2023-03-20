Banbridge and Nusret will both be heading to Aintree as Joseph O’Brien shuffles his pack following the Cheltenham Festival.

The former was a staying on second in the Irish Arkle when last sighted and was declared to run in the Turners Novices’ Chase won by Stage Star before the ground at Prestbury Park went against him on the day of the race. He will now be redirected to Liverpool where both the opening day Manifesto Novices’ Chase (April 13) over two and a half miles and the shorter Eft Systems Maghull Novices’ Chase on Grand National Day are possible options. Meanwhile, Nusret – who was among the favourites for the Boodles before swerving the Festival – will be set a Grade One assignment in the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle having picked up the Adonis at Kempton on his last raiding mission to the UK.

“Banbridge will go to Aintree all being well,” said O’Brien. “He will have entries in the two-mile race and the two-and-a-half and he’ll run in one of those.” “Nusret is going to Aintree as well. It will be a lovely race to run him in. “I think he’s right in the mix with the UK runners and I think he’s right in the mix with his Irish form as well.” Home By The Lee is another who could make O’Brien’s teamsheet for the Grand National Festival following his brave effort in the Stayers’ Hurdle. The eight-year-old rallied with great credit after making a juddering mid-race error and was a staying-on fifth at the line – beaten just shy of four lengths behind the victorious Sire Du Berlais. The Liverpool Hurdle (April 15) is now a possibility along with the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers’ Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival (April 27) and an enterprising Channel-hopping trip to Auteuil for the Grande Course De Hures D’Auteuil (May 20). “He didn’t get the rub of the green and was lucky to stand up with the mistake he made, but he has come out of the race well,” continued O’Brien. “He has options in Aintree, Punchestown and in France – the French Champion Hurdle.”