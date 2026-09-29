Banbridge among entries for Gowran card

With Clonmel unable to stage chases at its meeting on Thursday and Tipperary closed for the construction of a new all weather track, the cards have been reshuffled and the County Kilkenny track will stage an eight-race programme, headed by the PWC Chase named this year in honour of Danoli, the locally trained ‘People’s Champion’ of the mid 1990’s who won the track's Red Mills Trial Hurdle 30 years ago and who boasted one of the great equine CV’s of his generation.

On potentially a huge weekend for O’Brien, Banbridge heads a seven-strong entry for the feature. He won a flat race at the track a month ago and before that unseated JJ Slevin in the Grand National.

His main rival is set to be Gordon Elliott’s Western Fold, last year's winner, who wrapped up his 2025-2026 campaign with a Grade 1 Novice Chase success at Punchestown.