Bambino Fever completes Cheltenham and Punchestown Festival double

Jody Townend and Willie Mullins reprised last year's success in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion INH Flat Race at the Punchestown Festival.
Successful with Redemption Day 12 months ago, Townend and Mullins combined with Cheltenham Champion Bumper winner Bambino Fever (11/8 favourite) this time around.
Townend always looked happy in the six-strong field, even taking a look over her left shoulder for dangers inside the two furlong pole. Townend waited and waited before asking Bambino Fever to quicken and she never looked in any danger.
Switch From Diesel, second to Bambino Fever at Leopardstown in February, kept her honest, chasing her gamely throughout the closing stages but without ever looking like bridging the gap.
The winning distance was two and a quarter lengths.
Mullins was winning the Grade 1 for the ninth time in 11 years while Bambino Fever remains unbeaten after four starts under Rules and one between the flags.
Townend told Racing TV: "She's as tough as nails. She was doing too much the whole way today and still galloped out through the line, she's so tough and she's gears as well - she has it all.
"She took a blow with me today which she didn't take at Cheltenham but I put that down to her running a bit free, Derek was pushing me along the whole way and I never really got a breather into her. She's a gem.
"I got pushed into it too soon and I was there too soon. I was hoping Paddy and Harry would bring me along a bit and they didn't and I was in front turning in and I shouldn't have been but she was so tough and as soon as I gave her a squeeze she changed gear and off she went.
"She has everything, she's tough, she's hardy and she has gears.
"The owners have been very good to stick by me as well. This is the only one they have in training and they struck gold but they're enjoying her and they know they're lucky."
