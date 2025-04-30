Bambino Fever completes Cheltenham and Punchestown Festival double

Jody Townend and Willie Mullins reprised last year's success in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion INH Flat Race at the Punchestown Festival.

Successful with Redemption Day 12 months ago, Townend and Mullins combined with Cheltenham Champion Bumper winner Bambino Fever (11/8 favourite) this time around. Townend always looked happy in the six-strong field, even taking a look over her left shoulder for dangers inside the two furlong pole. Townend waited and waited before asking Bambino Fever to quicken and she never looked in any danger. Switch From Diesel, second to Bambino Fever at Leopardstown in February, kept her honest, chasing her gamely throughout the closing stages but without ever looking like bridging the gap. The winning distance was two and a quarter lengths. Mullins was winning the Grade 1 for the ninth time in 11 years while Bambino Fever remains unbeaten after four starts under Rules and one between the flags.

