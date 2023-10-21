Balmoral Handicap report and replay: The Gatekeeper controls Balmoral

Always to the fore under Joe Fanning, the pair kicked for home some way out in the finale on British Champions Day.

They opened up a lead by three or four lengths and although the petrol gauge began to swing towards empty in the closing half a furlong, The Gatekeeper had enough of an advantage to prevail by a length.

Course regular Ropey Guest ran another fine race to finish second at 40/1 with Docklands third and Bopedro fourth.

It was a 37th course victory for Fanning who was riding for trainer Charlie Johnston and he told ITV Racing: "He's had a long year but he's kept going, he's a tough horse.

"He hasn't really run a bad race this year, you never know on this ground but he went through it all right.

"It's been great racing."