White Birch - a 22/1 shot for trainer John Murphy - won the P.W McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes, bursting a few bubbles in the process at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The race appeared to revolve around Aidan O'Brien, who was seeking a 12th career success in the 10-furlong Derby trial, as he sent out the top two in the betting including the much-talked-about Galway maiden winner Alexandroupolis, who was the odds-on favourite under Ryan Moore. However, the race turned into a real slog after the Jim Bolger-trained Serious Challenge set what looked like very strong fractions, with Rory Cleary sending him for home with over three furlongs still to travel. The O'Brien trio, made up of the aforementioned Alexandroupolis, Mohawk Chief and Denmark all gave chase but seemed to use up their gas in order to bridge the gap on the runaway leader, and it was patiently-ridden pair White Birch and Up And Under who came through to fight out the finish in the final furlong.

White Birch (left) beats Up And Under to win the Ballysax

Up And Under, trained by Joseph O'Brien and squeezed for room briefly in the straight, looked to possibly edge his nose ahead on the inside but the twice-raced White Birch was not to be denied under a strong Shane Foley drive, the Murphy-trained Ulysses colt eventually gaining the verdict by half a length. Antepost Epsom gamble Alexandroupolis had to settle for third, four lengths adrift of the gallant runner-up, with the pace-setting Serious Challenge back in fourth just ahead of Denmark who raced a little awkwardly throughout for Wayne Lordan. Mohawk Chief dropped right away and was last of the six runners.

Bookmakers Paddy Power and Betfair reacted by cutting the 2000 Guineas-bound Auguste Rodin to 2/1, while easing Alexandroupolis right out to 33/1, having been into single figures prior to Sunday's trial.