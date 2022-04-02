Piz Badile is on course for Epsom after showing admirable resolution to land the P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes for Donnacha O’Brien at Leopardstown.

After Vina Sena and Bluegrass had dropped away, it looked like the Joseph O’Brien-trained Buckaroo was going to be an emphatic winner once engaging top gear on the outside. But as he got to Piz Badile and edged past, Gavin Ryan’s mount fought back on the inside and was back in front by a short head at the line. Duke De Sesa, the 100-30 favourite who had beaten Piz Badile in the Eyrefield Stakes here in October, was three and three-quarter lengths back in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!