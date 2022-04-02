Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Piz Badile returns in triumph
Piz Badile returns in triumph

Ballysax Stakes: Piz Baddie earns 14/1 Cazoo Derby quote

By Sporting Life
17:14 · SAT April 02, 2022

Piz Badile is on course for Epsom after showing admirable resolution to land the P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes for Donnacha O’Brien at Leopardstown.

After Vina Sena and Bluegrass had dropped away, it looked like the Joseph O’Brien-trained Buckaroo was going to be an emphatic winner once engaging top gear on the outside.

But as he got to Piz Badile and edged past, Gavin Ryan’s mount fought back on the inside and was back in front by a short head at the line.

Duke De Sesa, the 100-30 favourite who had beaten Piz Badile in the Eyrefield Stakes here in October, was three and three-quarter lengths back in third.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“He’s always been a beautiful horse and he’s matured well over the winter,” said O’Brien. “It was a lovely performance and it’s nice to see him able to quicken like that because I know he stays well. He’s going to be better when he goes a mile and a half, but I think the fact that he can quicken means he’s got a bit of class.”

He added: “The plan has been here, Derrinstown (Derby Trial) and then Epsom. Obviously everything has to go right back here the next day, but that’s been the plan for a while and that’s what we’ll stick to. He’ll be fine on any ground, I’d have no problems with soft ground and no problems with good ground. He’s very versatile.”

Betfair and Paddy Power make Piz Badile a 14/1 chance for the Cazoo Derby, with Buckaroo available at 25/1. Sky Bet are 25s from 40s about the winner.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING