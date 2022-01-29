North Lodge is unbeaten in two runs after triumphing in a dramatic renewal of the Grade Two Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The race was incident-strewn from the off, with hurdles missed out due to the low sun and Harpers Brook coming down early on and hampering Henry Daly’s 4/5 favourite Hillcrest, who jinked and unseated Richard Patrick. Joined by Nicky Henderson’s Balco Coastal up the hill, the Alan King-trained North Lodge then drifted across the track on the run to the line, slightly impeding the Seven Barrows runner, who was eventually beaten by two and a half lengths. After a stewards’ inquiry the placings remained unaltered and King’s 7/1 chance - a 2pt selection for our in-form Value Bet column - added a Cheltenham success to his prior hurdle win at Aintree in early December.

