Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Declan Queally - won on I'll Sort That
Declan Queally - won on I'll Sort That

Ballymore Novice Hurdle report and replay: I'll Sort That scores again

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Fri January 09, 2026 · 4h ago

I’ll Sort That made it four from four over timber with his biggest success to date in the Grade One Ballymore Novice Hurdle at Naas.

Ridden by his trainer Declan Queally, the 5/1 shot never saw another rival after going to the front after two hurdles and began to crank up the pressure down the back straight for the final time.

With the flight in the home straight dolled off, there was a long run for home and the well-backed 2/1 favourite Sortudo loomed large for Patrick and Willie Mullins.

But having got to the quarters of the leader a furlong out, he soon cried enough against a tenacious rival who hit the line hard and two-and-a-half lengths to the good.

Disappointment of the race was the runner-up’s stablemate Saint Baco who was long-time favourite but drifted out to 9/2 and dropped out tamely to finish sixth.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the winner to 16/1 from 33s for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

There was better luck for the Closutton team in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle with Future Prospect making a winning debut over timber.

A good bumper mare last season, she was sent off the 11/10 favourite and travelled strongly through the contest before pulling nine-and-a-half lengths clear of Newbrook Diamond.

She’s 20s from 50s for the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING