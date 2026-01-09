I’ll Sort That made it four from four over timber with his biggest success to date in the Grade One Ballymore Novice Hurdle at Naas.
Ridden by his trainer Declan Queally, the 5/1 shot never saw another rival after going to the front after two hurdles and began to crank up the pressure down the back straight for the final time.
With the flight in the home straight dolled off, there was a long run for home and the well-backed 2/1 favourite Sortudo loomed large for Patrick and Willie Mullins.
But having got to the quarters of the leader a furlong out, he soon cried enough against a tenacious rival who hit the line hard and two-and-a-half lengths to the good.
Disappointment of the race was the runner-up’s stablemate Saint Baco who was long-time favourite but drifted out to 9/2 and dropped out tamely to finish sixth.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the winner to 16/1 from 33s for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
There was better luck for the Closutton team in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle with Future Prospect making a winning debut over timber.
A good bumper mare last season, she was sent off the 11/10 favourite and travelled strongly through the contest before pulling nine-and-a-half lengths clear of Newbrook Diamond.
She’s 20s from 50s for the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.
