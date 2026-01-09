Ridden by his trainer Declan Queally, the 5/1 shot never saw another rival after going to the front after two hurdles and began to crank up the pressure down the back straight for the final time.

With the flight in the home straight dolled off, there was a long run for home and the well-backed 2/1 favourite Sortudo loomed large for Patrick and Willie Mullins.

But having got to the quarters of the leader a furlong out, he soon cried enough against a tenacious rival who hit the line hard and two-and-a-half lengths to the good.

Disappointment of the race was the runner-up’s stablemate Saint Baco who was long-time favourite but drifted out to 9/2 and dropped out tamely to finish sixth.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the winner to 16/1 from 33s for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.