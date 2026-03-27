Ballyburn set for lengthy spell on sidelines after suffering injury

The eight-year-old was right back to his best at Cheltenham earlier this month when second to Home By The Lee in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle having been short of room at the final flight.

However his injury means plans are now on hold for the foreseeable future.

Trainer Willie Mullins told Sporting Life: “Ballyburn has unfortunately sustained an injury that will rule him out for the rest of this season and next year too. It’s very disappointing given how well he ran at Cheltenham.”

Ronnie Bartlett and David Manasseh's charge is a four-time Grade One winner including a brilliant success in the 2024 Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.