Ballybow bound for Albert Bartlett bid following Clonmel win

A bumper winner at Sligo in October, point-to-point recruit Ballybow opened his jumps account in a maiden hurdle at Naas on January 26 and swiftly followed up in the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle, justifying 5/6 favouritism with a half-length defeat of Ballygunner Castle.

The six-year-old son of Flemensfirth was bought by trainer Gordon Elliott for £110,000 at the Goffs UK Spring sale last May and runs in the famous maroon and white silks of Gigginstown House Stud.

Elliott now has his sights firmly fixed on a trip to Cheltenham next month, with Paddy Power and Sky Bet making Ballybow a 16/1 chance (both NRNB) for the Albert Bartlett.

The trainer also confirmed he'd likely also be entered in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Speaking on Racing TV, he said: "I knew it wasn't going to be ideal if we had to make the running but Sam (Ewing, jockey) said he wasn't doing a stroke the whole way around.

"The one thing I do like is that from the second-last to the line, the way that he dropped his head, it probably was no (sort of) race, the third horse was too close to them crossing the road, but even from the last to the line he showed a good attitude.

"I think the last two were the best he jumped to be honest, when there was a horse alongside him. He's a big, old-fashioned horse, he's a staying chaser and that's what he was bought to be.

"At Fairyhouse (hurdling debut) he got an over-reach and it gave him a nasty cut. Then he went to Down Royal on St Stephen's Day and he got turned sideways at the first or second hurdle and he was too far back. He probably wouldn't have won anyway, against the horse of Henry's (Air Of Entitlement).

"But he was good as Naas and good there again today.

"I'd say he's a real three-miler and the plan would be the Albert Bartlett. We'll enter him and see (Martin Pipe) but I'd imagine it'll be the Albert Bartlett."