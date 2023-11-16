Bahrain International Trophy preview: Horse-by-horse guide and tip

Our man on the ground Adam Houghton provides the lowdown on all 14 runners for Friday's Bahrain International Trophy (12:05 GMT).

Bahrain International Trophy (Group 2) When: 12:05 GMT, Friday 17 November Where: Sakhir Racecourse, Bahrain First prize: £500,000 TV: Racing TV (Sky 424)

Taking The Reins - Rossa Ryan - Episode 2

1. ASTRO KING (Daniel & Claire Kubler/ Richard Kingscote) Much improved since being bought out of Sir Michael Stoute's yard for 36,000 guineas in October last year. Beaten just a nose in the John Smith's Cup at York in July before going one place over the same course and distance at the Ebor Festival in August, finally ending a losing run dating back to April 2021. Proved better than ever when following up in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket last time, posting an effort verging on very smart as he defied top-weight in that ultra-competitive event, the first horse to achieve that feat since 1995. Well worth his place in this higher grade on that evidence, though widest draw in stall 14 complicates things.

The @KublerRacing-trained ASTRO KING (@Timeform rating 119, leading) features in a strong British challenge for Friday’s Bahrain International Trophy following his Cambridgeshire victory, along with @RichardFahey’s G3 winner Spirit Dancer (116) @BahrainTurfClub pic.twitter.com/OewohZFtfU — Adam Houghton (@hought94) November 15, 2023

2. CALIF (Fawzi Nass/ Adrie de Vries) Developed into a smart performer when trained in Germany by Peter Schiergen, notably winning a Group 3 at Baden-Baden in May and later matching the form of that success when also winning a Group 2 over the same course and distance on his final outing for the yard. That form is working out well as the runner-up, Brave Emperor, has won both his subsequent starts in a Group 3 at Dusseldorf and a Group 2 at Milan. Now based with local trainer Fawzi Nass having been bought for €400,000 in September and shouldn't be underestimated back up in trip (raced mostly at around a mile in Germany).

3. DUBAI FUTURE (Saeed bin Suroor/ Kieran Shoemark) Enjoyed a productive time of things in 2022 when adding to his Royal Ascot success with a comfortable win in this race ahead of stablemate Passion And Glory. Produced a couple of solid efforts in defeat in the Middle East earlier this year, putting up his best performance when filling the runner-up spot in a Group 2 at Meydan in January. Off the track since faring best of the rest behind wide-margin winner Mostahdaf in a Group 3 in Saudi in February, though has gone well fresh in the past. Unlikely to give up his crown without a fight but might have to settle for a minor role in what looks a deeper renewal than 12 months ago.

4. HIGHLAND AVENUE (Charlie Appleby/ James Doyle) Missed 14 months before his return to action in May and has generally been a model of consistency in five starts in in 2023 to prove he retains all his ability. Had a bit in hand when returning from another three months off with victory in the Group 3 Darley Stakes at Newmarket last time, his first victory since landing a Listed race over the same course and distance at the start of his three-year-old career. That was thoroughly deserved following a couple of near-misses earlier in the year and consistent profile suggests he should continue to give a good account, though Nations Pride looks the stable number one on paper.

5. ISRAR (John & Thady Gosden/ Jim Crowley) Filled the runner-up spot on his first two starts of the season before showing very smart form to gain a first success in pattern company in the Group 2 Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket in July. Bounced back to his best after a below-par run at Kempton when narrowly failing to concede 5lb to a very game rival in the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot last time, leaving the impression he might have won had he hit the front a bit later. Has the form to play a leading role and strong-travelling style of racing suggests the drop back in distance (raced mostly at around a mile and a half) won't be an issue, either.

G2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes winner ISRAR (@Timeform rating 121) will be another leading contender for Britain when he represents John & Thady Gosden in Friday’s Bahrain International Trophy @BahrainTurfClub pic.twitter.com/NdG59xB8MB — Adam Houghton (@hought94) November 15, 2023

6. LAYFAYETTE (Noel Meade/ Colin Keane) Has been a terrific servant to connections and gained the ninth win of his career when landing the Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh in August. Produced an even better effort in defeat when finishing third in the Group 3 Paddy Power Stakes at Leopardstown in September and had valid excuses when last seen finishing a well-held fourth in a Listed event at the last-named venue, getting tired after six weeks off on softer ground than ideal. Will have conditions more in his favour today but looks up against it with the form principals.

7. NATIONS PRIDE (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick) Has an excellent strike rate with nine wins from 14 starts and has won three times in as many different countries in 2023. Group 3 success at Meydan in February was followed by a solid third in the Group 1 Dubai Turf at the same course in March. Spent four months on the sidelines before reappearing with a pillar-to-post victory in the Group 1 Grosser Dallmayr-Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennen at Munich in July and added a third top-level win to his tally when also landing the Canadian International at Woodbine last time. Has the best form in this line-up and seems sure to take plenty of beating if Buick can secure a good position from his wide draw.

A three-time G1 winner and favourite for Friday’s Bahrain International Trophy, NATIONS PRIDE (@Timeform rating 124) follows stablemate HIGHLAND AVENUE (117) back to the stables after their exercise at the track this morning @BahrainTurfClub pic.twitter.com/RqioltYOhM — Adam Houghton (@hought94) November 15, 2023

8. POINT LONSDALE (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore) Has been highly tried since kicking off the campaign with back-to-back wins in the Group 3 Alleged Stakes at the Curragh in April and the Group 2 Huxley Stakes at Chester in May. Four subsequent starts this season have all come at the top level and his last two have been among his very best when finishing sixth in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and fourth in the Champion Stakes at Ascot. No Auguste Rodin or King of Steel to contend with this time, though it's still a very strong race for the grade and he probably needs a bit more than he's been showing recently to get his head back in front.

9. QAADER (Fawzi Nass/ Alberto Sanna) Showed smart form when trained in Britain by Mark Johnston a couple of seasons ago and was back among the winners earlier this year when winning a handicap at Riyadh in February. Returned from over eight months on the sidelines with a narrow defeat in a conditions event at this course last time, but even his best form leaves him with plenty to find for leading local yard which won this race with Simsir in 2020.

10. REAL WORLD (Saeed bin Suroor/ Oisin Murphy) As talented as any of these on his day having shown very smart form in Group 1 company on a couple of occasions in 2022, including when chasing home the outstanding Baaeed in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot. Missed the second half of last season due to injury, however, and looked a shadow of his former self in three starts earlier this year. Clearly hasn't been the easiest to train having been off the track again since finishing last of seven in the Group 1 Prix Ganay at Longchamp in April, so it all depends on whether he can rediscover his best form on his belated return to action.

The G1-placed REAL WORLD (@Timeform rating 107+) and last year’s champion DUBAI FUTURE (118) also feature in a strong team for @godolphin in the 2023 running of the Bahrain International Trophy @BahrainTurfClub pic.twitter.com/ifKKP77mcK — Adam Houghton (@hought94) November 15, 2023

11. SPIRIT DANCER (Richard Fahey/ Oisin Orr) Plainly better than ever this year at the age of six and was well on top at the finish when completing a hat-trick in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes at York in August, his first win in pattern company. Below that form under a penalty when finishing fourth behind Highland Avenue in the Group 3 Darley Stakes at Newmarket last time, though the softer surface offers some mitigation. Well worth a try in these deeper waters but has been done no favours by the draw and seems likely to find a few too good judged on the balance of his form.

12. BIRR CASTLE (André Fabre/ Mickael Barzalona) Finished in the first three in every start this season and has a couple of Listed victories to show for his efforts, not needing to reproduce his very best form when last seen scoring at that level at Chantilly. Standout performance came in the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville in August when finishing a close-up third behind the subsequent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Ace Impact. Dangerous to take a literal view of that form, but he is clearly a smart colt and international raiders from the Fabre yard always need a second look.

13. MARHABA YA SANAFI (Andreas Schutz/ Cristian Demuro) Caused an upset when winning the Group 1 Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp in May and confirmed that performance was no fluke when finishing third behind Ace Impact and Big Rock in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly in June. Ran no sort of race after 10 weeks off when failing to beat a single rival in the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in August and then possibly failed to stay when tried over a mile and a half in the Group 2 Prix Niel back at Longchamp last time, just plugging on at the one pace. Has lost his way a bit after a promising start to the campaign but not out of this if bouncing back.

14. ABOVE THE CURVE (Joseph O'Brien/ Maxime Guyon) Likeable filly who was a Group 1 winner as a three-year-old and has rarely run a bad race despite failing to add to her tally in a few runs at the top level this season. Stepped up on her reappearance when winning the Group 2 Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud in May and has hit the frame in all but one of her five subsequent starts in Group 1 company, typically giving her all in first-time cheekpieces when last seen finishing a close-up fourth in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot. Running consistently and likely to prove difficult to pass if managing to lead from her wide draw (usually races prominently).

G1-winning filly ABOVE THE CURVE (@Timeform rating 114, right) and the prolific LAYFAYETTE (114) feature in a strong Irish team for the the 2023 running of the Bahrain International Trophy @BahrainTurfClub pic.twitter.com/zGmPqsnYgw — Adam Houghton (@hought94) November 15, 2023

VERDICT The fifth running of this race – and the first as a Group 2 – looks a cracking heat with three individual Group/Grade 1 winners featuring in a quality field. Marhaba Ya Sanafi hasn't kicked on from his Classic success earlier in the campaign and makes the least appeal of the three top-level winners in the line-up. The consistent Above The Curve is more interesting in receipt of 5lb from the older males, especially if going to the front having run a huge race under similar tactics when beaten just half a length in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood in August. However, preference is for NATIONS PRIDE, the most decorated horse in the field having already won three times in Group/Grade 1 company. His Canadian International victory is a standout piece of form in the context of this race and a repeat of that effort should be good enough to see him add another win to his impressive CV. Of the rest, Israr is preferred to Point Lonsdale for the final spot in the frame having shaped last time like a horse who would be suited by a return to a mile and a quarter. NATIONS PRIDE Above The Curve Israr