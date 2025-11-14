Bahrain International Trophy: Karl Burke strikes with Royal Champion

“Does it ever rain in Bahrain?” I ask the driver.

“No.”

It does in Cheltenham. I’m reliably informed that another 30mm is going to land on the Cotswolds in the next 24 hours – a problem we’re not facing at the Bahrain Turf Club.

The Bahrain International Trophy meeting blends Middle Eastern opulence with the true racing heart of a local track.

The crowd have a respect for the occasion; knowledgably shouting winners home and enjoying the experience without the need for alcohol.

It has a feeling of Royal Ascot, without the crowd size and the British weather – a world-class event, four thousand miles from Berkshire.

There are familiar faces in the early races. Dylan Browne McMonagle gets on the scoresheet in the Lexus Cup and the second contest was sponsored by Brown Advisory – maybe there are more similarities between Cheltenham and Bahrain than we thought.

Royal Champion bounces around the pre-parade and is reluctant to stand for the microchip check, making sure that everyone is aware how well he feels. He’s been an interesting character to observe through the week, keen as mustard and continues the performance in the paddock, having a good full body shake and holding up the parade.

The pace angle was always Joseph O’Brien’s Galen and that’s the way the race pans out in the early stages. As they round the final bend, the chestnut gelding appears to have the field on the run and both Rossa Ryan and James Doyle are niggling on Pride Of Arras and Royal Champion.

It’s a moment of excited realisation for Galen’s lad, who thinks the team are taking the Bahrain International Trophy home to Ireland, with a two-and-half length advantage entering the final two furlongs.

But Royal Champion hadn’t finished his dramatics for the day and started to accelerate in the dying strides, sweeping past Galen for a three-quarter length victory, handing Karl Burke a first Stakes winner outside of Europe. Military Order made late progress to finish third.

Burke, surrounded by both local and international press, was visibly delighted after a nervy last 30 seconds.

“I thought we were beat!” he says. “Joseph’s got a nice easy lead, quickened it up well and seemed to be travelling well two-and-a-half furlongs out. I have no criticism of James, he’s given him a great ride.

“This horse can take a hundred yards to get going. If we were to run the race again, I’d be telling James to him to get going a hundred yards earlier!”

The victory marks a thirty-eighth international Stakes race for the Karl Burke team in 2025, a tremendous year for the Northern-based trainer.

“It’s been very special, we’ve been supported by some very influential owners who can supply those horses. We have a great team of people at home.”

Super-sub jockey James Doyle has not stopped smiling since leaving the Bahrain weighing room and continues to beam as he conducts an interview with Aly Vance.

“The first person that should be mentioned is Clifford Lee. He was unable to ride tonight but we wish him a full recovery and I hope I did him proud with the ride I gave Royal Champion.

“It’s fantastic to win this race finally. I was touched off on an old friend Barney Roy, so it was nice to tick the race off. It’s gathering momentum and you can tell by the strength and depth of the field.”

Karl Burke may have been panicking in the final furlong, but Doyle was not.

“He was always going to get there and pricked his ears when he saw the cameras!” he laughs.