Given the British obsession with the weather, I find myself with an unquestionable need to mention how warm it is to everyone and I’m starting to feel some affinity for all those horses we deem ‘profusely sweating’ in the paddock.

The Bahrain Turf Club provides a veritable oasis in the desert. A sweeping turf track wrapped around an expansive lake with a galloping three-furlong straight – it’s a course developed with the Thoroughbred at the fore.

It’s different - not better - but different from Chelmsford, a connection I’d never anticipated making as we drive down a newly-created avenue to the track, flanked by large images of the Bahrain International Trophy contenders.

For Clerk Of The Course Andy Waitt, the move from his role at Chelmsford to Bahrain was a dream.

“It’s a very long way from Chelmsford to Bahrain,” he smiles.

“Over 3000 miles and something I never expected to be doing.”

He is also happy to talk about the heat, a theme that I have thoroughly warmed to.

“The temperatures and the types of grass we have pose their own challenges.

“Through the summer, the rye grass can’t take the high temperatures so we have an underlayer of bluegrass to maintain the cushion.

“We have to water every day, but we will start cutting back a little over the next few days to bring the ground to where we want for race-day. Ideally, we’re looking at good, good-to-firm ground.”