One half of the Trackside Live team is at Bangor, the other is in Bahrain. Vicki Gibbins is in the Middle East and she brings us the latest ahead of the Bahrain Trophy.
Bahrain is hot.
Did you know the Middle East is hot?
Given the British obsession with the weather, I find myself with an unquestionable need to mention how warm it is to everyone and I’m starting to feel some affinity for all those horses we deem ‘profusely sweating’ in the paddock.
The Bahrain Turf Club provides a veritable oasis in the desert. A sweeping turf track wrapped around an expansive lake with a galloping three-furlong straight – it’s a course developed with the Thoroughbred at the fore.
It’s different - not better - but different from Chelmsford, a connection I’d never anticipated making as we drive down a newly-created avenue to the track, flanked by large images of the Bahrain International Trophy contenders.
For Clerk Of The Course Andy Waitt, the move from his role at Chelmsford to Bahrain was a dream.
“It’s a very long way from Chelmsford to Bahrain,” he smiles.
“Over 3000 miles and something I never expected to be doing.”
He is also happy to talk about the heat, a theme that I have thoroughly warmed to.
“The temperatures and the types of grass we have pose their own challenges.
“Through the summer, the rye grass can’t take the high temperatures so we have an underlayer of bluegrass to maintain the cushion.
“We have to water every day, but we will start cutting back a little over the next few days to bring the ground to where we want for race-day. Ideally, we’re looking at good, good-to-firm ground.”
Morning exercise is business-like and efficient. Five horses worked on the inner all-weather track, including the John and Thady Gosden-trained Lion’s Pride and Ralph Beckett’s Pride Of Arras.
It’s easy to see why trainers across Europe have been drawn to the Group 2 Bahrain International Trophy since its inauguration in 2019. Ten furlongs on good-to-firm ground with a one million dollar prize fund – what’s not to like?
“It’s a fantastic place to be,” explains Thady Gosden.
“The course is a European style of track – it’s right-handed, galloping with a long straight. It has a different dynamic than other racecourses in the Gulf.
“The equine facilities are world-class, there has been a lot of development and the race has changed in complexion over the last few years, going from strength to strength.”
Lion’s Pride is the yard’s fifth runner in the contest and will hope to go one better than each one of his predecessors, who all finished second.
“He’s a different profile to the other horses we’ve brought to Bahrain, but they’ve all run well,” added Thady.
“As you’d expect, the first couple of days he’s been having a good look around to see what’s going on but he’s really settled into it – this morning, he’s completely unphased.
“He’s a horse we could see campaigning internationally, but we’ll see how it goes.”
Lion’s Pride could be joined on his travels by Pride Of Arras, who is also a watching brief in Friday’s contest.
“He could go to Dubai, depending on what happens in Bahrain,” said Ralph Beckett.
“He’s malleable in terms of tactics and I don’t think distance is an issue, he is versatile over ten or twelve furlongs.
“It’s a long straight and that should suit Pride of Arras well.”
All that remains is breakfast and a good dose of exceptional Bahraini hospitality.
There’s a vast array of pastries and made-to-order omelettes, but more importantly, there’s air-con as the temperature starts to hit twenty-eight degrees.
Sweating up, will improve for the run.
