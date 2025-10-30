Badger Beer sponsorship extended

The longest-running consecutive sponsorship in Jump racing has been extended with Hall and Woodhouse agreeing to back the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton until 2027.
The renewed sponsorship means the company and racecourse will be celebrating over 67 years of partnership for one of West Country’s feature races of the season.
Blaithin Murphy, General Manager at Wincanton Racecourse, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Hall and Woodhouse, whose support has been integral to the success of one of Wincanton’s most popular fixtures. The Badger Beer Chase is a highlight of our season at Wincanton and it really brings the local community together.
“We’ve seen some brilliant renewals of the race, all under the fantastic support of Hall and Woodhouse team. We’re proud to celebrate the success of the race alongside such a respected local brand.”
Mark Woodhouse from Hall and Woodhouse, added: “As Britain’s oldest brewing family we are delighted to be announcing that we are continuing as Britain’s oldest sponsor with our renewed sponsorship of the Badger Chase.
“This new deal takes us up to 2027, the 250th anniversary of our founding in 1777, when we hope to do something very special for the 67th running of this historic race.”
The Badger Beer Handicap Chase, remains one of the standout contests of the early season and off the track, Wincanton Racecourse will be hosting its first Winter Ladies Day and racegoers can look forward to live music and fashion competitions alongside other attractions.
One of the highlights will be a parade of former Badger Beer Chase winners Frodon, Blackjackmagic and Present Man ahead of racing at 11:35am.
The Style Awards will make a sparkling return with a Boodles necklace worth £3000 available as part of the winning prize. There will also be a prize for the Best Dressed Couple on the day, featuring a voucher for Suits Direct, as well as prizes from Phase Eight and hospitality for two on Kingwell Hurdle Day.
Badger Beer Ladies Day is day two of the popular West Country Weekend, with day one taking place at Exeter Racecourse for Haldon Gold Cup Day.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.