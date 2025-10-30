Badger Beer sponsorship extended

The longest-running consecutive sponsorship in Jump racing has been extended with Hall and Woodhouse agreeing to back the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton until 2027.

The renewed sponsorship means the company and racecourse will be celebrating over 67 years of partnership for one of West Country’s feature races of the season. Blaithin Murphy, General Manager at Wincanton Racecourse, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Hall and Woodhouse, whose support has been integral to the success of one of Wincanton’s most popular fixtures. The Badger Beer Chase is a highlight of our season at Wincanton and it really brings the local community together. “We’ve seen some brilliant renewals of the race, all under the fantastic support of Hall and Woodhouse team. We’re proud to celebrate the success of the race alongside such a respected local brand.” Mark Woodhouse from Hall and Woodhouse, added: “As Britain’s oldest brewing family we are delighted to be announcing that we are continuing as Britain’s oldest sponsor with our renewed sponsorship of the Badger Chase.

