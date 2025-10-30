Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Al Dancer returns after winning last year's Badger Beer Chase
Al Dancer returns after winning last year's Badger Beer Chase

Badger Beer sponsorship extended

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu October 30, 2025 · 2h ago

The longest-running consecutive sponsorship in Jump racing has been extended with Hall and Woodhouse agreeing to back the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton until 2027.

The renewed sponsorship means the company and racecourse will be celebrating over 67 years of partnership for one of West Country’s feature races of the season.

Blaithin Murphy, General Manager at Wincanton Racecourse, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Hall and Woodhouse, whose support has been integral to the success of one of Wincanton’s most popular fixtures. The Badger Beer Chase is a highlight of our season at Wincanton and it really brings the local community together.

“We’ve seen some brilliant renewals of the race, all under the fantastic support of Hall and Woodhouse team. We’re proud to celebrate the success of the race alongside such a respected local brand.”

Mark Woodhouse from Hall and Woodhouse, added: “As Britain’s oldest brewing family we are delighted to be announcing that we are continuing as Britain’s oldest sponsor with our renewed sponsorship of the Badger Chase.

WILLIE MULLINS 2025/26 STABLE TOUR!

“This new deal takes us up to 2027, the 250th anniversary of our founding in 1777, when we hope to do something very special for the 67th running of this historic race.”

The Badger Beer Handicap Chase, remains one of the standout contests of the early season and off the track, Wincanton Racecourse will be hosting its first Winter Ladies Day and racegoers can look forward to live music and fashion competitions alongside other attractions.

One of the highlights will be a parade of former Badger Beer Chase winners Frodon, Blackjackmagic and Present Man ahead of racing at 11:35am.

The Style Awards will make a sparkling return with a Boodles necklace worth £3000 available as part of the winning prize. There will also be a prize for the Best Dressed Couple on the day, featuring a voucher for Suits Direct, as well as prizes from Phase Eight and hospitality for two on Kingwell Hurdle Day.

Badger Beer Ladies Day is day two of the popular West Country Weekend, with day one taking place at Exeter Racecourse for Haldon Gold Cup Day.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING