Horse racing tips: Simon Holt previews the action on Saturday April 3

Top commentator Simon Holt previews the action at Haydock and Musselburgh on Saturday with The Bay Birch strongly fancied at the former track.

Racing betting tips: Saturday April 3 1pt win Zarziyni in 3.00 Musselburgh at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Colonial Dreams in 3.15 Haydock at 15/2 (General) 2pts win The Bay Birch in 3.50 Haydock at 9/4 (Hills) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The ITV4 cameras serve up a mixed double-header on Saturday at Haydock and Musselburgh where ZARZYNI looks a likely candidate in the Betway Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap. This nicely-bred son of Siyouni, out of a dual five-furlong winner, was a useful juvenile in Ireland two seasons ago when not disgraced at Group level on two occasions behind the Aidan O'Brien-trained Armory and Lope Y Fernandez. However, despite finishing a fair third behind the smart Art Power at Naas last July, Zarziyni's three-year-old campaign was a bit disappointing but, on his first run for new trainer David Barron, he showed signs of returning to form when third at Wolverhampton (6f) last month. A bit fresh that day on his first run for six months, Connor Beasley's mount showed plenty of pace and held every chance inside the final furlong before flattening out close home behind Streamline and Summerghand. Considering Zarziyni was rated over 100 at one stage across the Irish Sea, his current mark of 90 looks highly workable and the drop in trip to five furlongs, with a handy draw on the stands side, could see him very competitive.

At Haydock, Betway also sponsor the Challenger Series Finals which rewards horses in the middle rating bracket. I have a couple of fancies on the card beginning with the Nicky Henderson-trained COLONIAL DREAMS who can return to winning form in the Betway Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle after an encouraging first effort over three miles at Newbury early last month. This nine-year-old has clearly had his problems as that race was just his fourth since winning a decent handicap hurdle at Sandown over two-and-a-half miles in April 2019 but, having been raised 7lb for that success, he is back on a mark just 2lb higher now. At Newbury, it looked like jockey Nico De Boinville was anxious to get Colonial Dreams switched off over the new trip and, in last place for much of the way, he still had plenty to do approaching the home straight beyond which he stayed on well all the way to the line to be beaten about eight lengths by the re-opposing Regarding Ruth and Iwilldoit. On better terms now, there is a good chance this quite talented hurdler can step forward from that run and, with his stamina proven, he will hopefully not be given quite so much to do.

Later, THE BAY BIRCH is a strong fancy for the Betway Challenger Series Mares' Chase Final Handicap Chase, a race Matt Shepherd's mare won in 2019 off a 3lb higher mark. The 10-year-old has always been worth following once she strikes form but was clobbered by the handicapper for much of the 2019/20 campaign, and only returned to winning ways at Leicester in February when slamming Deja Vue by 13 lengths with the re-opposing Kapga De Lily a well beaten third. Raised 7lb for that victory, The Bay Birch again showed plenty of sparkle on the same course subsequently but was always fighting a losing battle up the home straight against Kim Bailey's highly promising chaser Espoir De Romay, a horse who looks sure to go onto better things. There is nothing of that calibre in this field and, still well handicapped on her best form, this admirable mare should take a bit of beating.