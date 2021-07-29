Baaeed ready to step up in class for Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood

Baaeed makes the transition from Listed to Group Three level in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood on Friday.

The William Haggas-trained colt is three from three so far, supplementing maiden and novice wins with a cosy four-length victory in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket this month. Those three wins have all come over a mile – which Angus Gold, racing manager for owner Shadwell Estates, admits is something of a surprise, given he is a full brother to 14-furlong winner Hukum, and he envisages a stiffer trip being required in due course.

He is eager to see how Baaeed fares moved up in company on the Sussex Downs, just over three weeks after his Listed strike. He said: “It’s a step up and it’s all happened quite quickly for him. He’s had three relatively quick runs – but from what William and his team can see at home, he seems in good shape. He seems to have a good mind on him – he takes it well. “The interesting thing with this horse is, from his pedigree, you would think he wanted further and yet he’s got the class to be winning so far – including a decent race last time – over a mile. “One day, I’m imagining we will be wanting to a go a mile and a quarter with him – but equally at the same time, you couldn’t say the way he won at Newmarket last time he necessarily needed a jump up in trip just yet.” The only concern for Baaeed would be if the Goodwood ground were to turn testing again. Gold added: “There’s talk of rain on Thursday night, and I think if it was heavy rain and it went back to what it was on Tuesday, there’s every chance he wouldn’t be there. If it’s just on the easy side of good, I can’t see that being too much of a problem. “When they’ve done all their winning on faster ground, until you’ve seen them go on slower you don’t know. If it got really bad, he probably wouldn’t (run).”

