Baaeed was sensationally beaten for the first time on his final career start, as Bay Bridge caused an upset in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Previously unbeaten in 10 starts, William Haggas’ superstar could not produce a challenge when asked by Jim Crowley in the closing stages, failing to involve himself in a late battle between Adayar and Bay Bridge (10-1). Eventually fourth behind the two aforementioned horses and stablemate My Prospero, the victory so many expected Baaeed (1-4 favourite) to gain went the way of Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Kingscote.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Asked for his reaction, Crowley was in no doubt as to the reason for Baaeed’s reverse. “The ground, simple as that,” he said. “I turned into the straight and normally where he would pick up, normally he would be able to do it on good to soft, that kick which is normally there just wasn’t there. It was heavy weather really. “In the past, it has just been instant. It just wasn’t there, simple as that. I pressed the button today and it wasn’t there. “It’s unbelievable the journey we have been on. He is a very special horse and it is sad that he does not finish his career unbeaten as we have come so far. For me today, it was just sad as that kick I know he has wasn’t there. “Baaeed has captured the imagination and I’m sorry we couldn’t do it today. He is a special horse still.” Haggas said: “It was disappointing, but he’s still a great horse. “I’m thrilled for Michael, to get that horse back (after disappointing in the Eclipse) was fantastic. “My other horse (My Prospero) ran a fantastic race. It’s just sad it’s ended like it has. “He’s been a brilliant horse, he didn’t show that today but don’t take anything away from him, I’m very proud.”

Shadwell racing manager Angus Gold said: “Jim just said he could not quicken when he pulled him out on that ground. “It’s maybe not the greatest surprise, it’s rare, in my experience, for a horse as good as him on good ground to act as well on really soft ground. “He tried his best, but he just couldn’t pick up like he does on faster ground. “You can’t be despondent when a horse gives you everything like he does, I’m just disappointed he hasn’t gone out unbeaten – but he’s still given us some fantastic days. “I wouldn’t take anything away from the winner, or the second, they are two very good older horses.” Stoute – triumphant earlier in the season in the Derby with Desert Crown – said: “He was very brave, and I’m absolutely thrilled. The staff have done a great job with this horse, and we’re all delighted. “He was in very good shape coming here – he came back from Sandown and had a knock and we had to back off him, so he’s been very consistent this year with the exception of that race. We thought the favourite was unbeatable – or I did – but I thought he had a great chance of being second, because he was in terrific shape.”