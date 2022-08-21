Timeform timefigures show how Baaeed's Juddmonte International compares with other top time performances this century.

Baaeed made a lasting visual impression when quickening away from the previous year’s winner Mishriff in the final furlong to record a six-and-a-half length victory in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. Performances that impress the eye are not always what they might appear, but Baaeed’s latest victory, taking his career record to an unbeaten ten starts, was backed up by a top-notch timefigure. A display like this on the clock from Baaeed was perhaps a little overdue because his form already left no doubt that he was a top-class colt – his last five wins before York had all been in Group 1 company, after all. But with the exception of his Queen Anne Stakes victory, when he recorded a timefigure of 126, Baaeed’s performances on the clock had been nothing to write home about until this week. The Queen Anne was run at a sound pace whereas the Sussex Stakes, for example, which Baaeed won next, was run at a much more ordinary gallop resulting in a winning timefigure of only 111. But at York, circumstances were such that Baaeed ran much his best race from a timefigure point of view, recording an exceptional figure of 135 which, as the accompanying table below shows, has only been achieved on rare occasions this century. The pace-setting High Definition, whose best hope of success was making his own proven stamina count whilst trying to expose any flaws in Baaeed’s staying powers on his first try beyond a mile, returned tailed off as a result of those exertions but the pace he set was an important factor in Baaeed recording an outstanding timefigure. Baaeed’s own sire Sea The Stars broke the track record when winning a four-runner Juddmonte International in 2009, a race in which chief rival Mastercraftsman was accompanied by a couple of pacemakers who came home a distance behind the first two. The track record was merely indicative of very quick conditions on the day, and while, nonetheless, Sea The Stars recorded an excellent timefigure of 131 at York, he’d already run an even better race on the clock when winning the Eclipse at Sandown, another race where pacemakers ensured an unrelenting gallop.

Baaeed is in good company