Richard Spencer: Two-year-old stable tour
Trainer Richard Spencer

Ayr winner Wild Thoughts slashed from 100/1 to 16s for Cambridgeshire at Newmarket

Horse Racing
Thu September 17, 2026 · 19 min ago

The Richard Spencer-trained Wild Thoughts was cut to 16/1 from 100/1 by Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the bet365 Cambridgeshire after winning at Ayr.

Spencer and owner Phil Cunningham have often aimed their best handicappers at the Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup Festival in September, including victory in the main race courtesy of Run Boy Run in the feature event 12 months ago, and the three-year-old Wild Thoughts added to their tally at the track with a stylish success.

The three-year-old son of Lucky Vega came into Thursday's Ladbrokes 'Bet 5 Get 30 New Customer Offer' Kilkerran Handicap on the back of a close third behind Bourbon Blues at Doncaster's St Leger meeting last week and was ridden by history-making Leger winner Saffie Osborne.

Those who backed the colt into 11/4 favouritism didn't have many moments of concern, Wild Thoughts travelling well in behind and looking in command when produced between rivals with a furlong to go.

He came nicely clear without Osborne being overly animated in the saddle and ended up scoring by two lengths from 33/1 shot Steel Rave, with Impartiality third at 3/1.

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Wild Thoughts holds an entry in the valuable bet365 Cambridgeshire Heritage Handicap, with Paddy Power and Sky Bet cutting him from 100/1 to 16s in their antepost market.

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