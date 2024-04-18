Ayr Scottish Grand National meeting preview

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson is our man on the ground this week at Ayr, where he fancies two Dan Skelton runners to win on the opening day of the Scottish Grand National Festival and take a chunk out of Willie Mullins’ lead at the top of the trainers’ championship.

CATCH HIM DERRY (2.20 Ayr)

Of Dan Skelton’s nine runners on the card, Jet Plane is theoretically the one with the best chance on the book. Yet for my money there’s little doubt CATCH HIM DERRY is the best-handicapped of the bunch. Even though he is running off his ‘correct’ mark of 107 here, unlike Jet Plane (more of him later), I strongly suspect that massively underplays his ability. That's an opinion based not on what he’s done over the past couple of months, which is effectively stand idle in his box. More on what stable-mate Gwennie May Boy has achieved since narrowly beating Catch Him Derry at Bangor (the pair pulling 21 lengths clear of the third) in late-February. Gwennie May Boy landed a valuable handicap at Uttoxeter next time out, then a slightly less valuable one at Aintree last Saturday. As a result, he’s climbed 24lb in the handicap. If that doesn’t make Catch Him Derry look chucked here in off just a 5lb higher mark than for Bangor, then my optician has stitched me up good and proper. Catch Him Derry has not been missed by bookies and punters alike. Admittedly, early prices of around 2/1 for a 17-runner handicap won’t float everyone’s boat, but he does look by far the most likely winner. Whistle Stop Tour, ready winner of a 2m4f novice under a penalty here last month, is a likely improver again stepping up to this 3m trip for the first time. The concession of 15lb to Catch Him Derry may prove beyond Lucinda Russell’s charge at this stage, however.

OUTLAW PETER (2.50 Ayr)

Jet Plane is officially 4lb well-in under a penalty for his all-the-way win at Market Rasen nine days ago, when he grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck under an aggressive Harry Skelton ride and just kept turning the screw. Harry’s big bruvver Dan has landed this £50,000 handicap chase four times since 2017 - with Two Taffs, Value At Risk, Born Survivor and, most recently, Beakstown two years ago - and Jet Plane is the horse many punters will naturally gravitate towards as a result. On the flip side, his jumping technique isn’t the most fluid, and he may find that element of his armoury coming under greater scrutiny here up against Prairie Wolf, Numitor and Half Shot, all of whom are unlikely to allow him to boss things from the front in this deeper race than he was able to in Lincolnshire. Preference is for Paul Nicholls’ OUTLAW PETER. The master of Ditcheat probably needs to win Saturday’s £200,000 Scottish National with one of his three runners to keep alive his hopes of a record-equalling 15th trainers’ championship, but he has a leading contender for the most valuable prize on today’s eight-race card with this improving Kempton winner. A 5lb rise for that length-and-a-quarter victory over Flegmatik doesn’t look overly harsh, especially as Outlaw Peter only appeared to be doing what was necessary having seized control of the contest turning for home. The form of his previous placed efforts behind Corrigeen Rock and Thunder Rock at Musselburgh and Blow Your Wad at Kempton have been well advertised since, and this sound jumper should go well in his bid to give Nicholls a first win in this race since The Knoxs under Ruby Walsh 12 years ago. A drying forecast for Friday is in his favour.

THEFORMISMIGHTY (3.20 Ayr)

There will be plenty of tears shed if Doddiethegreat - the horse Honeysuckle’s owner Kenny Alexander named after Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir, who died from Motor Neurone Disease 18 months ago - were to win this in the land of the great man’s birth. The form of Doddiethegreat’s midfield finish in last month’s Coral Cup is easily excused given the travails of Nicky Henderson’s yard at the time. He’s far better judged on his Betfair Hurdle fourth to Iberico Lord and earlier second to Go Dante at Cheltenham, form that gives Hendo’s eight-year-old leading claims dropping in grade here. My eye keeps being drawn to the opposite end of the handicap and to THEFORMISMIGHTY and Jagwar, both of which look to have plenty more to offer from identical marks of 118. The latter, a keen-goer in his races since joining Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero from France, could improve a bundle if deriving the full benefit of a first-time hood. Theformismighty finished behind Jagwar at Aintree in October on his first start since winning an Irish point-to-point 651 days earlier. But he bettered that effort next time out when third to Gidleigh Park at Newbury, impressing with how he travelled into the race before his effort levelled off. Any issue with his breathing appears to have been rectified by a visit to the vet prior to a 15-length romp in a Market Rasen maiden, where he powered away from the second-last and hit the line strongly in a first-time tongue tie. He looks capable of a successful opening foray in handicaps.

