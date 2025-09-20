Ayr Saturday review: Almeric returns with Doonside Cup win

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Ayr where Oisin Murphy shone aboard Almeric.

Murphy shines aboard Almeric Almeric came from last to first to win the Ladbrokes 'Big Football Bet Builder Boosts' Doonside Cup Stakes. Having his first start since landing the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket in April, Andrew Balding’s charge was slowly away and rusty early on, being niggled along as the leaders set a very strong pace. However Oisin Murphy never panicked and down the home straight started to pick off his rivals. He was in front two furlongs out and never in danger from that point, going on to beat the other horse who was held-up, King’s Gambit, by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

“He came into the race nicely and probably got to the front too soon,” the winning rider told ITV Racing. “Obviously with the time off the track he should he sharper next time. We’ve always loved him, he’s the most beautiful model, and I’m delighted for his owner Miss Rausing. “He’s almost got the perfect record having won his last three starts and ran well on his debut. When you make racehorses this is what they’re supposed to look like. I’m delighted he has the attitude and all the attributes to be a horse who can progress.” Wood and Candy grab gold in Silver Candy showed great speed throughout to run out a ready winner of the Ladbrokes Ayr Silver Cup. Sent off at 8/1 and drawn 16, the winner blazed a trail towards the stands’ side throughout and it was clear a furlong and a half out he had everything in his group covered. It was then just a case whether the finishers in the far group could land a telling blow and the answer was no as the late charges of Sondad (14/1) and Eye Of Dubai (16/1) fell a length-and-three-quarters and a neck short.