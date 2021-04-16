Jockeys' Championship: Harry Skelton four clear again

Harry Skelton is four clear of Brian Hughes in the race for the jockeys' title after riding a double at Ayr on Friday.
He never had an anxious moment aboard Stepney Causeway, the 4/9 favourite in the opener, who ran his rivals ragged from the front, beating Hughes aboard Mrs Hyde by 19 lengths.
However, despite a strong book of rides he wasn't able to hit the target again until the closing contest when I'd Better Go Now (11/2 favourite) flew the final flight to win the Book Your Staycation At Western House Hotel Handicap Hurdle, again trained by the jockey's brother Dan.
The pair head to Bangor on Saturday where Skelton looks to have a number of leading fancies.
Dan Skelton said of the first winner: “He’s a remarkable horse, to be honest. He’s just improving rapidly and it was great to see him do it like that.
“On his first run for us we ran him in soft ground and right-handed and it turned out that’s everything he doesn’t want. We’ve since run him left-handed on better ground and he’s won four.
“He’ll have an entry in the Swinton Hurdle at Haydock and he’s also entered in the Chester Cup. He won’t get in the Cup, I don’t think, but he could get in the consolation race (Chester Plate). The horse in the last (I’d Better Go Now) is very good fresh and Harry gave him a brilliant ride.”
“Harry is four clear, but I keep saying it, it’s not enough!”
Brian Ellison was delighted to see Nietzsche bag his biggest victory over fences to date with battling performance in the Hillhouse Quarry Handicap Chase at Ayr.
Winner of the 2018 Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham, the eight-year-old had been running consistently well in competitive handicap chases all season, most recently finishing eighth in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
Ridden by Johnny Burke, Nietzsche was a 6-1 shot for the Listed feature on the opening day of the Scottish Grand National meeting – and after taking over from Voix Du Reve on the run-in, had just enough in reserve to repel 15-8 favourite Not That Fuisse by a neck.
“He’s a star,” said Ellison. “He’s won four races on the Flat, he’s won a Greatwood Hurdle and was third in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham (in 2017). He probably would have won that day if he didn’t hit the front too early.
“He ran at the Festival last time and was third at Cheltenham before that. He’s a good horse. Johnny gave him a good ride. He wanted to get there after the last and that’s what he did.”