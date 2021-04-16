Jockeys' Championship: Harry Skelton four clear again

Harry Skelton is four clear of Brian Hughes in the race for the jockeys' title after riding a double at Ayr on Friday.

He never had an anxious moment aboard Stepney Causeway, the 4/9 favourite in the opener, who ran his rivals ragged from the front, beating Hughes aboard Mrs Hyde by 19 lengths. However, despite a strong book of rides he wasn't able to hit the target again until the closing contest when I'd Better Go Now (11/2 favourite) flew the final flight to win the Book Your Staycation At Western House Hotel Handicap Hurdle, again trained by the jockey's brother Dan. The pair head to Bangor on Saturday where Skelton looks to have a number of leading fancies.

Latest standings in the jockeys' title race

Dan Skelton said of the first winner: “He’s a remarkable horse, to be honest. He’s just improving rapidly and it was great to see him do it like that. “On his first run for us we ran him in soft ground and right-handed and it turned out that’s everything he doesn’t want. We’ve since run him left-handed on better ground and he’s won four. “He’ll have an entry in the Swinton Hurdle at Haydock and he’s also entered in the Chester Cup. He won’t get in the Cup, I don’t think, but he could get in the consolation race (Chester Plate). The horse in the last (I’d Better Go Now) is very good fresh and Harry gave him a brilliant ride.” “Harry is four clear, but I keep saying it, it’s not enough!”