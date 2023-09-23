Ayr Gold Cup report and replay: Significantly claims dramatic win

The 8/1 joint-favourite suffered a narrow defeat in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster last time and looked set for another agonising loss when the door closed on him inside the final furlong.

However switched in the closing stages to find racing room by Joe Fanning, the market leader rattled home to overhaul the 16/1 runner-up who looked all over the winner and score by a neck.

Gweedore (11/1) finished third ahead of Albasheer (12/1) who flew home having been nearer last than first at the furlong pole.

Fanning was winning his first Ayr Gold Cup and told ITV Racing: “I would have been an unlucky loser. Everywhere I went I just got shut off but he has a lot of ability this horse. He travelled so well through the race.I was a little unlucky last week, I thought I should have won the Portland but they brought him back well, freshened him up and he did the job today. I won last week the stride before the line and the stride after the line so it was good to get this one.”