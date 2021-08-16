There was a group in the middle of the course and the group on the far side of the track and just one horse hard up against the stands' side rail.

That horse was Bielsa (15/2) and trainer Kevin Ryan - who was winning the race for a fifth time - revealed that it was always the plan to run solo from his draw.

“I spoke to Alistair Donald (racing manager for winning owners King Power Racing) this morning and said ‘we’re on the rail, it’s fresh ground, and he likes to go that way anyway’," he told ITV Racing.

“It’s great to train a winner like this for King Power. They’ve been very patient with this horse and I’m chuffed really.

“He’s a very talented horse. It just hasn’t happened this year. Things go wrong and you get little niggles, but that’s what gets you an Ayr Gold Cup – they generally get there fresh and well.

“We’ve won four Ayr Gold Cups and you wonder if you’re going to win another one.

“They were all Group horses and this horse is a Group horse.”