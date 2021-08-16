Ayr Gold Cup Festival tips: Day one previews for Thursday

Resident expert Man On The Spot provides a verdict for each race on the Thursday card for day one of the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Festival.

1.50 - EBF Novice Stakes Click here for FREE video form and live odds

Placed over 7f here on debut, Bababobo came up against an improver at Beverley but will still likely to struggle to land a blow against OUTBREAK. The Johnston youngster made all in a decent time over this trip at Salisbury having got going too late on his first start at Chelmsford. He has an entry in the Futurity so appears to be held in high regard. Gorak was no match for an easy winner at Hamilton but Teddy's Profit has shown ability and there should be more to come while Oliver's Army was third at Thirsk having a first run for Michael Dods. The latter's former stable run the Churchill newcomer Million Thanks while Moon Over The Sea represents the yard that won this in 2014 and 2015.

2.25 - Virgin Bet Handicap Click here for FREE video form and live odds

Admirality is on as long losing run but would have been interesting with a better draw as he is 11lb better off than when beaten a couple of lengths by Cassy O at Thirsk three runs ago. Star Shield is on a winning mark and was only beaten a neck over a mile at Haydock 12 days ago and was only a length behind GLOBAL HUMOR here earlier. David O’Meara’s charge is 3lb better off with the latter now but Jim Goldie’s runner is a real course specialist back over this trip for the first time since and his hopes are boosted by Amie Waugh’s 5lb claim and the plum draw. After three wins this year, Poet's Magic has shot up the weights but can’t be ignored and Outrun The Storm also has a squeak.

3.00 - Luxury Breaks At Western House Hotel Handicap (Div I) Click here for FREE video form and live odds

Few can be ruled out in the first division of this mile handicap but HAJJAM is undoubtedly well treated at present and is seeking a fourth course victory. He has been staying on over 7f so a return to this trip should suit and there will be a strong pace to aim at. Jewel Maker made a promising reappearance at Carlisle but Mi Capricho generally struggles in this grade and has a lot to find to overturn recent form with Empirestateofmind. Irreverent has dropped to a very lenient mark and bolted up at Thirsk on Monday but has a penalty and may not get his own way out in front today starting alongside the consistent Ventura Rascal. The going may be too quick for Diamondonthehill.

3.35 - Luxury Breaks At Western House Hotel Handicap (Div II) Click here for FREE video form and live odds

Eligible ran well at Musselburgh last Sunday and Daniel Deronda was only beaten a neck at Thirsk 12 days ago, though may have preferred easier conditions. Bringitonboris has claims on a recent second at Newcastle but was earlier behind MIDNITE BRIDE over course and distance and is probably held on that form. Kevin Ryan’s filly has had excuses in subsequent starts and can reverse Carlisle running in July with End Zone if she’s benefited from a short break. Invincibly is still a maiden but has definite claims on his form in the spring and latest second at Haydock.

4.10 - British Stallion Studs Scottish Premier Series EBF Fillies' Handicap Click here for FREE video form and live odds

Tim Easterby runs two in this but the going may not be ideal for Bollin Margaret, who finished well behind stablemate Golden Melody at York last month. The latter has taken little interest the last twice having earlier completed a double and she has ground to make up on Celtic Empress. ALYARA is probably worth another chance in this grade having got the better of course specialist Detective when recording a first victory at Carlisle. She is improving and a 4lb rise looks manageable.

4.45 - Virgin Bet Kilkerran Cup Handicap Click here for FREE video form and live odds

A cracking renewal and almost certainly a stronger contest than last year when First Impression was successful off a 3lb lower mark. Nicholas T is seeking a seventh course victory but this trip is possibly on the short side nowadays. Tricorn rattled up a four-timer earlier in the campaign but has finished behind Platinumcard the last twice. Cockalorum is enjoying a terrific season and is well up to this level and faster ground could enable Man Of The Night to get closer to Howzer Black than he did at Ripon last month. FAIRMAC has had a busy year but is thriving on his racing and actually seems to be improving. Mark Johnston turns him out quickly again and he could take some pegging back from an inside berth.

5.18 - Branding Hub Handicap Click here for FREE video form and live odds

Tanasoq is an infrequent winner nowadays but undoubtedly well treated if on a going day. Jim Goldie also holds decent claims with the in-form Rory and Sound Of Iona. It was good to firm ground when Mews House edged out Refuge at Catterick last month but this represents a step up in grade. Carlisle winner Yukon Mission goes on the shortlist and Triple Jaye arrives on a four-timer but THRILLA IN MANILA (NAP) can race off the same mark as when only beaten half-a-length in a Class 4 at Catterick nine days ago and his yard has won this twice in the last six years, including 12 months ago.

5.50 - Ayrshire Cancer Support Home 4 Cancer Handicap Click here for FREE video form and live odds

Last year’s winner Nakeeta has been unlucky on a couple of occasions this season and should be thereabouts again. Euro Implosion has already won four times this season and is another to consider. Wor Willie got off the mark upped in trip again at Thirsk but it’s probably worth forgiving ECLIPSE DE LUNAR his run at Carlisle where he appeared to become unbalanced. An earlier second behind the very progressive Chalk Stream at York is the best form on offer in this. Tendentious is the least exposed and may be best of the rest making his handicap debut.