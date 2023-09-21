Ayr Gold Cup Festival preview, tips, trainer quotes & horses to follow

Ed Watson is our man on the ground for Scotland’s biggest and most valuable Flat fixture of the year - the three-day Ayr Gold Cup Festival.

In the second of his daily pieces, the Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst highlights three Yorkshire raiders to follow as the action cranks up a notch in the build-up towards Saturday’s feature events. FLACCIANELLO (1.45)

Richard Fahey makes a point of targeting the 6f nursery, which doubles up as the first race of the three-day fixture to take place over the Gold Cup course and distance. The Musley Bank maestro has won three of the last seven renewals, including with Straits Of Moyle in 2021 (3/1 fav) and 18/1 rag Outrun The Storm in 2020. Little wonder, then, that Ramazan - a leading fancy to strike Gold on Saturday - was sent off the 9/4 jolly to make it three in a row for Fahey 12 months ago, only to find main market rival Prairie Falcon a neck too strong. Fahey also scooped top honours in this race with the well-backed Donjuan Triumphant in 2015, while Lightning Attack (100/30 fav), George Bowen (10/1), Heatongrad (11/1) and Theos Lolly (33/1) have all hit the frame in those previous seven runnings. From his four initial entries this year, Fahey is putting all of his eggs in the basket of Flaccionello. The Amo Racing-owned filly was a winner on good-to-firm at Catterick on her debut, but has lifted her form to new heights when tackling slower ground the last twice. She made a winning handicap debut in a Newmarket nursery last month, where she did well to reel in the runner-up who got first run, to win with more up her sleeve than the official one-and-a-quarter-length margin implies. A five-length fifth to the impressive Room Service in Doncaster’s big sales race last week was a sound effort, too. Having raised her a more-than-fair 6lb for Newmarket, the handicapper may well have dealt Fahey another fair hand by allowing Flaccionello to revert to nurseries here off an unchanged, and potentially lenient, mark of 85. In a competitive race, the return to grass could see top-weight Government Call bounce back from a limp display in Kempton’s Group 3 Sirenia Stakes a fortnight ago on what was his first try on Tapeta. The Inside Word: “We’re running back quickly after her outing at Doncaster last week. I thought she ran a good race to finish fifth in the big sales race there and was pleasantly surprised when the handicapper left her unchanged on 85. I think she’s potentially well treated if at her best.” - Richard Fahey, trainer

BEAUTIFUL DIAMOND (2.15)

Karl Burke had all angles covered at the entry stage for a Listed race he won with subsequent dual Group 1 winner Quiet Reflection in 2015. Just as back then, he’s bringing a filly who finished fifth in the Lowther back to the minimum trip to take on the boys for the first time in Pattern company, in receipt of the overly-generous 5lb sex allowance. From Burke’s three entries, Beautiful Diamond is the chosen one who will attempt to tread the Quiet Reflection route to glory. She heads north as the winner of a Nottingham maiden and a two-length third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. A step up to 6f for the Lowther was an understandable next step for such a highly-regarded filly, yet it was ultimately one which served to stifle her primary asset of raw, natural speed. The daughter of Twilight Son seemed determined to go quicker than regular rider Clifford Lee was willing to let her, knowing she had an additional 220 yards to last out. She was last to come off the bridle, yet not surprisingly Beautiful Diamond went from travelling like the likely winner at the furlong pole to being run out of fourth spot late on. The drop back to the minimum trip here, on one of the sharpest 5f tracks in the country, looks absolutely the right move for a filly who still possesses loads of untapped potential. The Inside Word: “Beautiful Diamond was still a bit weak at Royal Ascot, where I had to make my move earlier than ideal on a stiff track to try to chase down the American horse, who I knew wasn’t stopping. She felt a lot stronger at York last time, where she did an awful lot right but just didn’t get home over 6f. Dropping back to 5f should really suit her. She’s got plenty of speed and I’m very excited to get back on her.” - Clifford Lee, jockey

QUEEN ME (2.50)