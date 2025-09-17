Menu icon
Mark Howard

Ayr Gold Cup Festival preview: Mark Howard tips

By Mark Howard
Wed September 17, 2025 · 16 min ago

Our man with five horses on his hitlist for the Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup Festival this week.

AEOLIAN drops in class and trip in the ten-furlong fillies’ handicap on Thursday (3.15) having over-raced in the Listed Galtres Stakes at York last month. A well bred daughter of Fastnet Rock, she is a half-sister to the same connections' Royal Ascot winner Desert Hero and ought to appreciate the underfoot conditions.

Lightly raced, William Haggas’ filly looked a useful prospect when making all and beating subsequent winner Hot Flame by a length and a quarter at Newmarket in novice company on her previous outing. Elevated in grade on the Knavesmire, Tom Marquand’s mount failed to settle in front before weakening tamely in the home straight. Officially rated 86, she shoulders top weight but can prove too strong for her six opponents.

