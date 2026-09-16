Ayr Gold Cup Festival: Ed Watson previews Friday card

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV pundit Ed Watson marks your card for day two of the Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup Festival with three fancies.

FRIDAY

THE NAP BEAUTIFUL DIAMOND (3.05 Ayr)

A winner of three Listed races at Ayr already, BEAUTIFUL DIAMOND holds strong claims of repeating a decisive success in this 5½f event 12 months ago. Karl Burke's mare lost her unbeaten Ayr record when only third in the Land O’Burns sprint over the bare 5f in June. While hardly a poor run - she finished ahead of Fluorescence and Luna A Inbhir Nis, both of whom she meets on better terms here - it felt like she'd let slip a good opportunity back against her own sex slip, having posted a new Timeform PB when a close third to stablemate Night Raider in the Group 2 Temple Stakes four weeks earlier. Afforded three months off since her last run, perhaps that freshness angle is the key to unlocking one of her bigger performances again. Beautiful Diamond had been absent for almost five months prior to storming clear inside the final furlong to rout a quartet of three-year-olds (Luna A Inbhir Nis 5th) in this race last September. She followed that with an excellent soft-ground second to Shagraan back against the boys in Ascot’s Rous Stakes, as she had done when runner-up to Rumstar in that same Listed event 12 months earlier, to further the argument that she’s at her very best on easy autumn ground. She can prove that here. Fluorescence has progressed again since finishing a neck behind the selection in June and doesn’t have much to find, although any further deterioration in conditions might not aid her cause. More rain would be a plus for lightly-raced three-year-old Lady Youmzain. She has seemingly been sparingly campaigned by Kevin Ryan, whose patience in waiting for this most sizzling of summers to finally break may now be rewarded. The Inside Track: “Beautiful Diamond loves Ayr and she loves cut in the ground. She doesn’t go on quick ground, so we’ve deliberately kept her fresh as she comes to herself at this time of year." - Karl Burke, trainer

THE EACH-WAY PLAY INFLUENCER MAN (1.55 Ayr)

Adrian Keatley clearly made a point of targeting this meeting last season, bagging three winners from eight runners. Intriguingly, his three two-year-old runners finished 121, and it’s the North Yorkshire-based Kildare native’s juveniles which arguably represent his best chance of hitting the scoresheet again. With the hat-trick-seeking Dontlookanyfurther likely to take a hefty chunk out of the market, the 13-runner nursery over 6f looks ripe for an each-way play with those layers - including Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook - offering enhanced place terms. Keatley's INFLUENCER MAN is the one that interests me most away from the favourite. Already gelded prior to his debut over this course and distance in early July, the son of Starman showed tenacity aplenty to notch a breakthrough success over 5f at Carlisle on his third career start. There's substance to that form, too, with the runner-up (who he drew clear with) bolting up next time. The selection failed to back that up turned out just nine days later at Newcastle, where he was encountering a non-turf surface for the first time and sporting first-time cheekpieces. That headgear is immediately swapped out for a tongue tie now stepping back up to 6f, both of which could spark further progress following a month off to freshen him up for this assignment on Scotland’s west coast. The Inside Track: “The combination of the all-weather and a quick back-up seemed to work against him at Newcastle. He’s going back up in trip and we think he’ll handle the slower ground up at Ayr. He’s a strong traveller who we hope is still well-handicapped.” - Adrian Keatley, trainer

THE PUNT CATURRA LIGHTS (2.30 Ayr)